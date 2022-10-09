Testimony of Franklin Nin Pérez, the driver of the accident that occurred in Bávaro

Santo Domingo, DR.

“While driving the vehicle along Bulevar Turística Del Este avenue, in a north-south direction, upon reaching the Domingo Maíz intersection, I see that a vehicle I slammed on the brakes and he cut me off in front”, thus begins the statement offered by Franklin Nin Pérez to the Public Ministry.

Pérez is the man who drove the bus that had an accident last Thursday in the province of La Altagracia, in which three women were killed of Peruvian and Argentine nationality.

The man claimed that he was forced to avoid a vehicle that had suddenly braked on the highway by pulling the guide to the right, which led him to lose control of the bus.

When he lost control of the car, according to the MP’s file, he realized that he was going into the pump “and I pulled the guide further to the right, which caused me to overturn.”

The 47-year-old man stated in his testimony that the accident occurred after the white 2017 Volkswagen vehicle he was driving slid, hitting a wall at the fuel station.

Nin Pérez acknowledges that due to these passing decisions they died, while 48 tourists were injured, including him.

The incident occurred on the Bulevar Turístico del Este in the community of Bávaro, province of La Altagracia, and ended with the lives of Karla Rodríguez Dionisio (Peruvian), Valeria Victoria Brovelli and Valeria Paola Medina, both Argentines.

Chilean tourist Dominique Dreman, a survivor of the accident, told a Chilean media outlet that the accident had occurred because the driver was traveling at high speed.

The National Directorate of Land Transport Transportation (Digessett) said that the results of its investigation had shown that the incident occurred due to displacement, while the MP assures that it occurred due to an indiscretion committed by the driver.