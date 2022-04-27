Testing of self-driving bus begins in Scotland

Project CAVForth autonomous bus begins testing on open roads in Scotland

A public transport operator stage coachand two electronics and connectivity companies, Fusion Processing and ADLhave been associated with Center for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) of the Government of the United Kingdom to develop the autonomous bus system of the future in England. The project CAVForth was born in 2020although the pandemic delayed some deadlines, and finally the first validation vehicle was presented in November 2021.

Initially, the development of set-up and adjustments was done in virtual simulators first and then on the buses in closed and secure facilities, but once a certain level of autonomy and accuracy equivalent to Level 4now begins a double period of open road testing to transit.

Initially, the autonomous bus will have on-board monitoring, in addition to the virtual one that is carried out from the control room of the CAVForth Project

In a first stage, which will last two weeks, there will be five ADL Enviro200 autonomous buses of a single platform, which will operate only with crew from the CAVForth Project on board, for after a technical evaluation of the experience, start up a second test, with users who want to do it. All these tests will be carried out in a 14-mile stretch about him forth road bridgebetween Fife’s Ferrytoll Park and Ride, and Edinburgh Park, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The buses are equipped with innovative control and sensor technology that allows them to travel on pre-selected routes without the safety driver having to intervene or take control. The units will provide a service capable of carry up to 36 passengers eachalong the 22 km of the route, with a total capacity for more than 10,000 passengers per week.

Part of the 22 km section where the tests will be carried out, includes the Forth Road Bridge, in the vicinity of Edinburgh

But since the service will be an advantage for the users, part of the CAVForth project has been to consider the opinion of around 500 people that will consume this means of transport. Based on the feedback received on what would make them feel comfortable and safe when traveling, partners have ensured that autonomous buses will still have a staff member on board until the public believes there will be no danger in relying solely on technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

For it Expert autonomous bus drivers will be recruitedso that, When the service comes into operation, these drivers will monitor the autonomous system together with a “Bus Captain” who will move around the units. talking to passengers about the service and answering any questions they may have, and most importantly, explaining what a future service will look likewhen staff members are no longer physically in the cab while the computer is driving.

At the request of the consulted users, in the first stages of the service, a member of the company’s staff will remain on board, to guarantee passenger safety.

The objective of this testing phase is to fine-tune the system to launch the autonomous bus travel service by the end of 2022. To help support the management of the CAVForth Project, the Scottish transport office recently opened a section of that road exclusively for buses, which will help reduce travel times and improve travel time reliability, but at the same time will allow the range of action of autonomous buses to be more limitedfavoring traffic safety on the approach to Edinburgh station.

KEEP READING

Light, powerful and simple: this is the supercar that will exceed 500 km / h

The most famous pickup in the world begins to be manufactured in an electric version

Extra costs? Users could resist monthly payments for services already included in their cars