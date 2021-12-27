Testing, tracking and quarantine after contact with a positive? What to know

Much has changed since the start of the pandemic since coronavirus. The situation is constantly changing and so is the discipline of forty in case of contact with a positive subject not the same as a few months ago. With the increasingly marked increase in cases of infection, many are wondering what the rules to follow are, also in view of the Christmas holidays. He collected the answers there Directorate-General for Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health. Test, quarantine, isolation and contact tracing – here’s what you need to know

TRACKING – Essential activity is to contact tracing (contact tracking), i.e. the Research and the management of the contacts of a positive subject. The aim is to isolate them from the rest of the population e break the chain transmission of the virus. Tracking is particularly important when a new strain of virus is spreading, as is happening now with the Omicron variant.

We must first define when we fall into the category of “contacts” of a positive at Covid. This is whoever it was exposed to a probable case or confirmed of infection, from 48 hours before of the beginning of symptoms (or from virus sample collection for the asymptomatic) ai 14 subsequent days, or in any case until the moment of diagnosis and isolation of the positive person. Contacts can be “close”, and therefore at high risk, or at “low risk”

CLOSE CONTACTS – You reenter in close contacts when you lives together with the subject tested positive, when he had a direct physical contact with this (just a handshake), when you have come into contact with hers secretions (for example by touching his handkerchief with his bare hands) or when you have been in his vicinity a lower distance from 2 meters and for at least 15 minutes

Close contact is also whoever has been in the same environment of a Covid case without protective devices suitable and who has traveled on any means of transport a distance not exceeding two places from a Covid case. So also the health workers who have provided assistance to positive subjects, the laboratory personnel who handled the samples of a Covid case without protective equipment (or with unsuitable devices) and all public transport personnel who worked in the travel section where the positive person was located

In any case, one can be considered close contacts by the healthcare professionals who deal with the tracking, based on individual assessments risk. Close contacts of a confirmed Covid case must alert their doctor, who will advise or provide all the information to contact the Department of Prevention from the Asl or Ats competent for the territory that will arrange quarantine and surveillance

LOW RISK CONTACTS – Contact a low risk is who has had a meeting face to face with a positive subject, if at a distance of less than two meters and for less than 15 minutes, and who has been indoors or he traveled with a Covid case for less than 15 minutes

The health workers they other citizens that have provided assistance to a positive, as well as the laboratory personnel handling samples of a Covid case (even if provided with adequate protection) and i passengers and transport personnel who have traveled together with a positive and do not fit into the narrow cases

WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF CONTACT WITH A POSITIVE – In the event of contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid, it is necessary to limit one’s interactions with the rest of the citizenry as much as possible. We talk about forty, isolation And active surveillance

ISOLATION AND ACTIVE SURVEILLANCE – L’isolation is the period in which a positive person it separates itself from the rest of the citizens. There active surveillance instead it is the measure with which the public health provides for to contact daily the person under surveillance, to get news about his state of health

FORTY – The quarantine concerns the close contacts healthy they were exposed to a Covid case. However, the rules that apply are not the same for contacts who are vaccinated and those who are not

THE QUARANTINE FOR VACCINATED CLOSE CONTACTS – Who is vaccinated with complete cycle against Covid for at least 14 days and turns out to be a close contact of a positive must remain in quarantine for 7 days from the date of contact. Afterwards, he has to undergo swab – antigenic or molecular – and in the event of a negative outcome, the limits to his social life and his movements fall

If, for whatever reason, a swab is not carried out on the seventh day, the quarantine lasts 14 days. At the end of this period, one is considered free even in the absence of a negative test. In no case It is allowed to interrupt there forty before the seventh day, even if in the meantime there has been a negative swab

THE QUARANTINE FOR VACCINATED LOW RISK CONTACTS – There is no quarantine for low-risk contacts of a Covid subject, who have completed the vaccination cycle and that they are asymptomatic

THE QUARANTINE FOR NON-VACCINATED CLOSE CONTACTS – The quarantine period for close contacts of a positive rises to 10 days in cases of people not immunized. The rule to submit to remains valid test – molecular or antigenic – at the end of the mandatory isolation period. If it is negative, the quarantine obligation lapses. In case you don’t take a test, the quarantine lasts 14 days and ends even in the absence of a negative result at the end of the reference period

THE QUARANTINE FOR NON-VACCINATED LOW RISK CONTACTS – In case of unvaccinated but asymptomatic low-risk contacts, the rule is the same as that valid for immunized: no quarantine

THE END OF THE QUARANTINE AND THE RETURN TO WORK – After the quarantine period, if you are asymptomatic and negative for the coronavirus, or if they have passed in any case two weeks from contact with the Covid case, it is allowed to go back to work. In the event that symptoms develop during the quarantine, the Department of Public Health must be notified, which will carry out a swab. If this is positive, to return to work it is necessary to wait for clinical recovery and carry out a molecular test, at least after 3 days without symptoms

WHAT TO DO IF IT IS POSITIVE – If you test positive for Covid, both in the case of a swab following contact and in the case of a voluntary test, you must enter isolation for at least 10 days. If you are asymptomatic, you are tested again on the tenth day of the positive swab. If it is negative, the insulation is broken

In case of positivity symptomatic, it will be possible to return to the community after a period of isolation of at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms accompanied by a molecular or antigenic test with negative result performed after at least 3 days without symptoms (not considering the alterations of smell and taste)

THE SCHOOL QUARANTINE – Specific rules apply to the cases of positivity found a school, in order to protect face-to-face teaching and to limit the use of remote teaching as much as possible. In the classes attended by pupils from 0 to 6 years you undergo swab and you go all in quarantine for 10 days discovering the first Covid case. At the end of this period it is necessary to carry out a test again

In the classes attended by pupils of over 6 years of age, in the discovery of a positive case everyone – including teachers – must undergo test. If it is negative, you can go back to the courtroom. In any case, after five days a another pad

If i cases of positivity in the same class are two, all children and teachers who have been vaccinated or recovered for no more than six months are required to observe a period of active surveillance and to undergo a first swab immediately after confirmation of positivity. After five days, it will be time for a new test. Who is not vaccinated or healed comes into forty for ten days, whatever the result of the first swab. The same rule applies in first grade primary schools

You are i cases in a class they go up to three, teachers and pupils come into forty for seven days if vaccinated and for ten days if not vaccinated