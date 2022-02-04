Tests of 4-3-1-2, Ribery tried second striker. Doubts in the median

4-3-1-2 tests for coaches Colantuono who, in the hope of not running into other unavailability due to covid after the bad tile on Tuesday evening, is trying the formation to be opposed to Spezia in a match that the sporting director Walter Sabatini has defined as “deadly”. Of course, not all new signings will be ready to take the field from the first minute, just think that both Ederson and Mikael will have a maximum of a couple of training sessions with the team and, at best, will sit on the bench. In the athletic tests high marks also for Perotti, but he too must be managed with intelligence given the prolonged absence from the green rectangle. What will be the formation of the new grenade course? Certainly there will be a mix between new and “old”, amalgamating the team in record time will be a difficult task even for an expert technician like Colantuono. But, fortunately, the players who arrived recently showed a lot of enthusiasm and the desire to make up for some momentary physical gaps with the “garra” that was so missing in the first round.

And so, in front of Sepe, Mazzocchi, the returning Gyomber and Ranieri will act, while it is a runoff between Dragusin and Fazio with the first slightly favored and much appreciated by Colantuono for the excellent approach and for the availability shown. In the median is Lassana Coulibaly, at his side there should be the young Bohinen and Kastanos while Verdi will act behind the Djuric-Bonazzoli couple even if today Ribery was tried as a second striker to act as close as possible to the penalty area opponent without exhausting tasks in the non-possession phase. Veseli will not be in the match due to disqualification. Almost certainly absent for various reasons Mamadou Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Ruggeri and Schiavone.