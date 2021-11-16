Tether launches Synonym for the diffusion of Bitcoin

Tether and Fulgur Ventures launch today Synonym, an architecture for creating a digital asset ecosystem which will have to favor the spread of Bitcoin thanks to Lightning Network.

Synonym, Tether accelerates on Bitcoin and focuses on LN

Synonym intends to create a digital infrastructure that facilitates the circulation of Bitcoin. For this it will be based on Lightning Network and will favor the construction of cutting-edge P2P applications.

Synonym’s products

Its launch coincides with that of Slashtags, a protocol that will facilitate the so-called “web of trust” to create interoperable and incensurable private networks that can connect via encrypted private channels and feeds. The particularity of Slashtags is that it will not use any blockchain.

Slashtags plans to develop a research and publishing platform that gives users the ability to create and monetize any type of content, data and services included, provided they are in digital form.

In addition, a decentralized social media AI platform which aims at replace Facebook and Twitter.

In addition to Slashtags, Synonym will also be launching Blocktank, a complete “Lightning Service Provider (LSP). Blocktank will have to allow companies, platforms, apps or simple Bitcoin enthusiasts to configure and buy instant connection and liquidity on the Lightning Network.

Just configure some API to have compatibility with the LN network.

This will allow users to be the sole owners of their keys, drawing on the necessary Lightning Network liquidity according to their needs, at advantageous market rates.

Synonym, the open source system to revolutionize the economy

Synonym presents itself as an open source system that aims to develop other utilities in the future such as tokens on the Lightning Network, a mobile LN node, encrypted wallet backups and more.

John Carvalho, CEO of Synonym explained:

“Hyperbitcoinization won’t magically happen by itself. To live in a world without big banks, oppressive regulations, or big techs presiding over our lives, we need a strategy and ecosystem to replace the traditional economy. This is where Synonym comes in. ”

Paolo Ardoino he added:

“Synonym represents an important step in the direction of the reconstruction of financial and social communication services, focusing on some key characteristics: free like freedom, open, inclusive and privacy oriented. At Tether we are investing and focusing on new businesses that leverage the technologies and ideals of Bitcoin and Lightning Network along with complementary protocols and technologies that we believe will represent a shift in how people interact with each other, simply as equals. “

Tether and Bitcoin, the close link

In spite of those who accuse Tether of manipulating the market and the Bitcoin price, the launch of Synonym confirms the company’s commitment to the growth and diffusion of BTC, regardless of the fate of the stablecoin. And this is ultimately good for the entire crypto sector.

On the Synonym official website, it is clearly stated that it is a product dedicated to Bitcoin maximalists, those who cannot wait for the so-called “hyperbitcoinization” to happen by itself.

For this Synonym creates a project that accelerates the circulation of BTC and its diffusion in the economic system.

Synonym will allow all this: it will be scalable, it will guarantee the creation of tokens and it will protect the privacy of users. The diffusion of BTC will take place step by step. Some interesting points are indicated on the roadmap. In the first quarter of 2022, a Bitcoin wallet will be developed. In the last part of 2022 the decentralized social network should take hold.

In between, unforeseen but conceivable developments so far, which will be favored by the open source code and from user creativity.