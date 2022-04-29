Tetsuya Nomura announces that he will be in charge of the script of Kingdom Hearts 4

Tetsuya Nomuraone of the most important creatives in the video game industry, has recently conducted an interview with the important Japanese media Famitsu. He speaks after the announcement a few weeks ago of Kingdom Hearts 4and has highlighted that he will be in charge of the script of this installment together with other people.

Kingdom Hearts 4 will kick off a new story arcand the team in charge of making the plot of it includes the Tetsuya Nomura beside Masaru Oka Y Akiko Ishibashiresponsible for having participated in the script of titles such as Kingdom Hearts II and NEO: The World Ends with You.

Tetsuya Nomura, misunderstood?

A history of SquareNomura has been part of the company since the 1990s, being Final Fantasy IV the first game in which he participated. Little by little this young creative was attracting attention and growing within the company, until he became the main character designer of Final Fantasy VII. From that moment on, he did not stop growing, and the time came when he would be the development director of a video game for the first time: Kingdom Hearts.

Everything was going very well, but time and decision-making was spent in the creation of the saga, the complications in the franchise and how it managed its argument throughout titles in all systems, added to the discontent in the development of Final Fantasy Versus XIII (later Final Fantasy XV), they ended up earning him a bad reputation that for many continues to this day. Final Fantasy 7 Remake he has also had him as a director, and his hand shows in many ways, but you have to end up accepting Nomura as what he is, someone who never leaves the industry indifferent. With its complicated designs, in which the belts are an active part of the wardrobe, and convoluted plots that at times seem to lead nowhere.

Will Kingdom Hearts 4 be worth it? The third installment has been so disappointing for many people, that Square Enix one more stumble regarding the saga cannot be allowed again.