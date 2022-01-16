World

Texas, all hostages in synagogue released

“All the hostages are alive and safe,” tweeted Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

After more than 10 hours, therefore, the crisis at the synagogue was resolved thanks to a maxi operation with over 200 agents deployed. The police went into action, freeing the hostages and killing the kidnapper. On the man, the details are still few, beyond his strong British accent. He entered the synagogue while the Saturday ceremony was in progress live on Facebook: to those present, four in all including the rabbi, he described himself armed, with bombs in his backpack. He screamed, uttered anti-Semitic phrases but, at the same time, repeatedly made it clear that he was not a criminal.

From the beginning he called for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, also known as Lady Al Qaeda, the Pakistani neuroscientist who is serving 86 years in prison on charges of trying to kill American soldiers and FBI agents. The kidnapper said he was the woman’s brother and was initially identified by some American media, including ABC, as Muhammad Siddiqui. A lawyer of Muhammad and the Siddiqui family denied, however, strongly condemning the insane gesture.

Police, SWAT special forces and the FBI manned the area for hours, maintaining contact with the kidnapper who, in the meantime, had asked one of the hostages to call a New York City rabbi to ask to exploit his ties and to favor the liberation of Siddiqui. The negotiations between the man and the negotiators went on for hours, then a first hostage was released.

Around 9:30 pm local time and after an explosion and gunshots in the synagogue. The police and the FBI in the brief press conference after the release of the hostages, did not provide many details: the kidnapper has been identified but “we are not yet ready to share his information,” the authorities said.

Biden: “The United States will oppose anti-Semitism and extremism” President Joe Biden thanked law enforcement by assuring Americans and those who want to spread hatred that the United States will oppose “anti-Semitism and extremism”.

