Texas and Arizona bus thousands of migrants to Washington DC, overwhelming services in the US capital.

The migration crisis on the border with Mexico has already reached the capital of the United States.

The mayor of Washington DC called for National Guard troops to be activated to help process groups of migrants who have been arriving by bus in the US capital for days.

Some 4,800 undocumented people have arrived from the southern border, something that the mayor, the Democrat muriel bowserdescribes as a “humanitarian crisis” that has brought the city to a “tipping point”.

The bus trips were organized in Texas and Arizonaborder states dominated by Republicans, as a protest against the border policies of the Democrat administration joe Bidenclassified as lax.

