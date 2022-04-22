Texas applauds Mexican governors to scratch Biden

The Governor of TexasGreg Abbott, recognized the Mexican governors with whom he signed agreements to curb migration in exchange for putting an end to inspections that hinder the transport of merchandise.

But the Republican took the opportunity to say that the state he leads did more in two days than the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in 15 months to “secure the border.”

“Last week the Lone Star State and neighboring Mexican states signed historic agreements to secure both sides of the border. Texas did more in two days to secure the border than Biden has done in 15 months.”

Last week, the Lone Star State & neighboring Mexican states entered historic agreements to secure BOTH sides of the border. Texas did more in two days to secure the border than Biden has done in 15 months. pic.twitter.com/ojKovNvwfi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 20, 2022

The message shared on Twitter It was accompanied by photos, separately, with the governors of Nuevo León, Samuel García; from Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca; from CoahuilaMiguel Riquelme, and chihuahuaMaru Campos.

Shortly after Abbott He referred to the work of Riquelme: “Governor @mrikelme of Coahuila begins his reinforced border security measures after the signing of our historic agreement. We are securing both sides of the border.”

This is due to the fact that the government of Coahuila, through the Ministry of Public Security, shielded the border with EU to reinforce security in response to the agreements signed by the governors on April 7.

Since yesterday hundreds of elements from the various divisions (Specialized Police, Civil Police Y Action and Reaction Police) were deployed specifically in the municipalities of City Acuna Y black stoneswhich are the ones that border Eagle Pass and Del Río, Texas.

Their task is to permanently monitor 533 kilometers of the border strip in order to prevent drug and human trafficking. The flag for the operation was in the park Braulio Fernandez in the municipality of Coinsfrom where the agents left in all-terrain vehicles and two aircraft.

Meanwhile, the government of Tamaulipas warned undocumented migrants not to pass through the state, because it will install screening filters to detect their entry and prevent them from crossing into USAas promised to Texas.

The General Secretary of Government, Gerardo Pena Floresannounced that special operations will be implemented on 10 human trafficking routes detected by authorities in the neighboring country.

There are already filters on the Moralillo bridge, the border area between Pánuco, VeracruzY Tampico, Tamaulipasand adjoining with San Luis Potosi Y New Lion. Other points were placed in the border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros and La Ribereña.

For its part, Ivan RivasSecretary of Economy of Nuevo León, denied that they are worried about the new threat of Abbott to reinstate transport inspections because a good relationship and communication was established.

He stressed that they are very good and that they even prepare a series of visits to several Texas cities, such as San Antonio, Dallas, Houston Y Austin.

“There will be more and more rapprochement, that is why we are not worried, on the contrary, what concerns us in doing our job so that there are no inconveniences,” he added.

Abbott last Friday revoked the order to obstruct the traffic of commercial vehicles at the border, but in an interview Tuesday night he threatened to reinstate the inspections if Mexico does not address illegal immigration to Texas more directly.

Two dead, seven injured

Yesterday a van with migrants from Honduras, Nicaragua Y Guatemala that was traveling on the Veracruz-Puebla highway fell from a bridge in the municipality of Amatlán de los Reyes, leaving two dead and seven injured.

The accident occurred on the Río Seco bridge, in the Veracruz-Córdoba section, through the community of Rancho Trejo, in the direction of Veracruz; more than a dozen were traveling in the unit. The truck broke the retaining bar of the bridge and fell into the void.

The victims are from Honduras, Guatemala Y Nicaragua, confirmed the National Institute of Migration. They left Villahermosa, Tabascotowards the north of the country and the injured were reported seriously.

​