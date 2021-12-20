Texas: Don Huffines designs the “Citadel of Bitcoin”

Republican candidate Don Huffines said he wanted to make Texas the “Citadel of Bitcoin”. In his tweet, he announces that he has revised the country’s Bitcoin Policy.

Texas, pro-Bitcoin government candidate Don Huffines

Don Huffines, joins the list of pro-Bitcoin politicians, in the midst of his run for the government of Texas.

In a tweet of his, he announces that he has revised the Texas Bitcoin Policy, with the aim of transform the state into the Citadel of Bitcoin. That’s how:

Hello patriots! My team and I are currently reviewing Texas’s Bitcoin policy. I want to make Texas the citadel for Bitcoin. If you have ideas I would love to hear them. DM’s are open. – Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) December 16, 2021

The next day, Huffines always communicates the strong involvement from its supporters with new ideas.

Getting a lot of great ideas from a lot of patriots on how to make Texas more Bitcoin friendly. Policy proposals coming soon. Thanks for the flag, @ TheRandomOne18 ! pic.twitter.com/P5o6IyTFKA – Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) December 17, 2021

Texas supports Bitcoin and crypto: from mining to politics

After the now distant ban on China last May 2021, Texas together with other countries in the world, it has become one new frontier of Bitcoin mining.

The US state offers a deregulated energy market, in the sense that everyone is free to choose the most convenient supplier, in a state where the cost of energy in general is already low and where production is also high. Some mining farms, such as those belonging to Argo Blockchain, they settled in Texas.

All this was also possible thanks to support the legal framework of the country, the so-called Virtual Currency Bill, which made it increasingly Bitcoin and crypto-friendly.

Indeed, with the purpose of providing legal clarity on virtual currency, Texas has it right away business and investments in the sector have been increasingly facilitated, as well as becoming during the course of the year “the Mecca of bitcoin miners”(Cit. By Greg Abbott, current Texas governor).

Even the Democratic party, to strengthen its existence, it proceeded to relaunch itself in the crypto world, choosing the now explosive Non Fungible Token sector. In fact, in mid-October, the Front Row marketplace got involved to release the new political NFTs, the proceeds of which will be used as a fundraiser for the party.

Don Huffines as Francis Suarez in Miami and Eric Adams in New York

While it is well established that Texas is pro-Bitcoin, Don Huffines also seems to want to emerge as a politician in his run as a candidate for government.

Something that other US politicians would have already done as mayors. It is about Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami e Eric Adams, Mayor of New York, both in favor of wanting to receive their salary in Bitcoin.

And in fact, in early November 2021, Francis Suarez would have publicly responded to a tweet from the famous investor Anthony Pompliano, announcing that he wanted to be the first US politician to receive his salary in Bitcoin.

A few days later, Eric Adams of New York would also follow suit from his Florida colleague, declaring that as soon as his next term as NYC mayor starts (from January 2022), he would take his first three salaries in Bitcoin.