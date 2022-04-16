Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Backs Down, Halts Truck Inspections That Caused Border Grid | News Univision United States

The Republican governor scrapped his new rules that required all commercial trucks in Mexico to undergo additional inspections to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants and drugs and escalated the fight with the Biden administration over immigration policy.
Some truckers reported waiting more than 30 hours to cross. Others blocked one of the world’s busiest commercial bridges in protest.
Abbott, who is running for re-election in November and has made the border his top issue, lifted inspections altogether after reach agreements with neighboring Mexican states which he says describe new commitments to border security.
The latest was signed with the governor of Tamaulipas, who earlier this week said the inspections were wreaking havoc. On Friday, she joined Abbott and said they were ready to work together.
When Abbott first ordered the inspections, he did not say that lifting them was conditional on such agreements with Mexico.
Pressure was mounting on Abbott to back down as the gridlock at the border worsened. The American Trucking Association called the inspections “totally flawed, redundant and which add considerable weight to an already strained supply chain.” A customs agency in Mexico estimated the losses at millions of dollars per day and product distributors warned of empty shelves and higher prices if the order was not rescinded soon. .
Abbott acknowledged the slowdown in trade but showed no signs of regret. He said he was prepared to reimpose the inspections if Mexican states don’t live up to their end of the bargain.
“I don’t hesitate to do it at all,” Abbott said.
The border between the US and Mexico is crucial for the country’s economy and most of it is in Texas, about 1,200 miles (1,931 kilometers) further than any other state. Last year, the United States imported $390.7 billion worth of goods from Mexico, second only to China.
Abbott against end of Title 42
Trucks are inspected by US Customs and Border Protection agents upon entering the country. But Texas began its own inspections after the Biden administration said pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum at the border, known as Title 42, would be lifted on May 23.
Abbott called the inspections a “zero tolerance policy for unsafe vehicles” that smuggle migrants. He said Texas would take several steps in response to the end of asylum restrictions, which is expected to lead to an increase in immigrants arriving at the border.
The state police inspected more than 6,000 commercial vehicles over the past week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Almost 1 in 4 trucks was taken off the road for what the agency described as serious violations that included defective tires and brakes.
The police officers did not find any human or drug trafficking during the inspectionsDepartment of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said. He described it as unsurprising, saying the cartels knew the inspections were taking place.
But migrants are apprehended at ports of entry in only about 5% of CBP encounters. The vast majority cross in mountains, deserts and cities between official crossings.
The dynamic with drug seizures is different, with fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and other hard narcotics overwhelmingly being seized at official crossings rather than from each other. Their compact size and lack of odor make them extremely difficult to detect.