Texas Governor Authorizes Returning Migrants to Border

5 things: Texas governor announces immigration measure 2:28

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety to return migrants who “illegally cross the border between ports of entry” to the border, according to a press release Thursday. his office.

Abbott issued and signed the decree on Thursday.

“This order will remain in full force and effect unless modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the Governor,” the order concluded.

The press release from Abbott’s office added that he signed 15 laws to end human trafficking and appropriated at least $4 billion “for Texas border security efforts.”

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” Abbott said, according to the release.

Abbott, a Republican, reiterated his comment in a Facebook post that read: “In Biden’s absence, we will continue to keep Texans and Americans safe.”