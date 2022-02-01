Texas Governor Strengthen Electricity Grid With Bitcoin Mining

The governor of Texas Greg Abbott, as reported by Bloomberg news, last October during a meeting with entrepreneurs in the mining sector, he would have asked them to help stabilize the state’s power grid. Its goal would thus be to avoid, thanks to the Bitcoin miners, a blackout like the historic one that occurred in February last year, after a series of storms that hit the state.

Texas’s plan for Bitcoin mining

The republican governor of the US state rich in oil and gas, has operated in recent months an incentive policy for attract Bitcoin mining companies and operators, which had to leave China following the ban on cryptocurrency by the country’s authorities.

The mining of bitcoin has always been often considered as a very energy-intensive activity, which also determines a large cost on an environmental level, such as sustained recently also by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Nonetheless, many Texas politicians and oil and gas industry operators do not seem to have the same opinion.

The senator Ted Cruz and the mayor of Austin Steve Adler, they even recently stated of see mining as a solution to other energy-related problems. Governor Abbott himself has promoted incentive policies for the entry of Bitcoin miners precisely because he considers their arrival positive for a future stabilization of the electricity grid.

The disputes

The country’s electricity grid, on the other hand, has often shown itself to not being able to withstand the impact of periods of great concentration of consumption, as happened in the very rigid February of last year. The Texas governor evidently thinks the arrival of cryptocurrency mining companies could lead to an increase in investment in energy infrastructure.

According to some detractors of the governor, this would be one moved purely for electoral purposes, whereas elections for the presidency of the state will be held in November 2022.

“It is truly a healthy dynamic that brings tax revenues, creates jobs and is also a network strengthening mechanism. Governor Abbott was very supportive. ”

This was said by the president of the Texas Blockchain Council Lee Bratcher in an interview with the television network Bloomberg.

What now seems established is that Texas has become the first country in the world in terms of mining, with around 45% of mining concentrated within its borders, as predicted by President Abbott himself via tweet in May

It is now a question of whether the arrival of so many entrepreneurs in the sector will actually bring benefits in terms of private investments in the state’s energy infrastructure network, something on which Abbott is very obviously aiming, even in a strictly electoral key.