Texas, gunman barricades himself with hostages in synagogue

An armed man barricades himself in the synagogue of Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas and demands the release of his sister, the terrorist Aafia Siddiqui.

The man, who claims to have a bag full of weapons, took it the rabbi and three other people from the Beth Israel congregation were held hostage. Threatens to shoot if the police intervene. According to Abcnews, citing sources, he asks for the release of his sister who is a well-known terrorist, held at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth.

“I will die” the seqiestratore shouted several times. At the time of the attack, the synagogue was streaming Saturday services on Facebook. “I will die, leaving behind six beautiful children. Don’t cry for me,” the man repeated before the live stream was blocked. Before the stop he continued to talk about religion with a clear British accent, making several references to Islam. She then expressed her anger at England and repeatedly referred to her sister asking to speak to her.

L

and authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the kidnapper. Siddiqui is detained at Carswell Air Force Base, near Fort Worth, after being sentenced to 86 years for ties to al Qaeda and for the assault and attempted murder of a US soldier in 2010.

Swat teams from the local police department and the FBI are mobilized to the scene, while residents of the surrounding area have been evacuated.

WHO IS ‘LADY AL QAEDA’

Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani with degrees from MIT and Brandies University who is serving in the United States an 86-year sentence for terrorism. Nicknamed ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ in the American press, the 49-year-old woman was sentenced in the United States not for ties to al-Qaeda, but for attempting – according to the accusation – to shoot the US military who questioned after his capture in Afghanistan in July 2008.

Siddiqui, a mother of three, is a former student of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a PhD in neurological sciences. In 2002 she returned to Pakistan and then disappeared with her children in the following March, following the arrest of Khalid Sheikh Muhammad. In second marriage Siddiqui married a nephew of the mind of the massacres in the USA, Ammar al-Baluchi.

In 2004, the woman was placed on the FBI’s list of al-Qaeda’s most dangerous collaborators. According to Siddiqui’s family members, the woman was detained for five years – since 2003 – by US forces in the Bagram prison in Afghanistan, where she allegedly suffered torture and abuse. In recent years, the story of the ‘Prisoner 650’, the only woman locked up in Bagram, has also been associated with Siddiqui, according to the stories of former prisoners of the prison. She herself claimed during a hearing that she had been in a “secret prison”.

Siddiqui was transferred to the Carswell Federal Medical Center, a women’s penitentiary near Fort Worth, for medical reasons. The woman last July reported being attacked by another inmate and then placed in solitary confinement, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Council on American-Islamic Relations. Protest also presented by the Pakistani government.

The US government considers Siddiqui a dangerous terrorist and described her before her capture as ‘the most wanted woman in the world’. On several occasions he refused to exchange her with American hostages, including journalist James Foley, before his execution by the Islamic State.