Texas, gunman in a synagogue: people hostage

The authorities intervened on the spot together with the special corps of Swat and toFbi. The usual Facebook direct of the ceremony was interrupted and they were evacuated all residents in the immediate vicinity.

“Let me talk to my sister” – “Let me talk to my sister”, the kidnapper had stated at the beginning. Speaking to authorities outside the synagogue, the man with a strong British accent referred to his time in Britain, wondering, “What’s wrong with America?” And then: “Don’t cry for me, I will die”.

The portrait of “Lady Al Qaeda”, in prison for terrorism – Immediately after the gunman revealed that he was the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman considered a terrorist and currently in prison on suspicion of trying to kill American soldiers and FBI agents during interrogation after her arrest in 2008, in the Afghan province of Ghanzi. The woman, known as “Lady Al Qaeda”, studied in the United States at MIT and was arrested in 2008 in Afghanistan and sentenced to 86 years in prison. When she was arrested she had documents with her on how to produce chemical weapons and how to turn Ebola into an instrument of offense.

The woman’s family condemns the kidnapper – For its part, the family of “Lady Al Qaeda” has revealed the absolute extraneousness of the kidnapper to their core. “We want the kidnapper to know that Aaifa Siddiqui and her family condemn her act. This subject has nothing to do with Aaifa, her family and the global campaign to demand justice. We want the attacker to know that hers. actions are evil and put those who seek justice for Aaifa at risk. “

The case of Aaifa Siddiqui for years, however, he has raised doubts and perplexities about the attitude held towards him by the United States, which maintains strict confidentiality towards women. His disappearance in Pakistan in March 2003 and the mysterious reappearance five years later in American custody are arousing doubts. According to some, during the years of her disappearance she was imprisoned in the Bagram prison, renowned for the torture of prisoners.

Witness: “He said he had a bomb” – “He was irritated, and the more his irritation grew, the more the threats grew. He said he had a bomb, then he laughed,” said a witness who witnessed the opening lines of the attack which went partly live on Facebook . The kidnapper also repeated that he was not a criminal.

The live broadcast and the negotiations with the police – From the live broadcast of the religious function, which was then interrupted, one could hear the negotiations between the alleged kidnapper of the hostages and the police. The video showed a man ranting and talking about religion: “You have to do something. I don’t want to see this dead boy.” Moments later the video was stopped. The man repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanity.