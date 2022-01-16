Texas, hostages released and kidnapper killed. The raid of agents in the Colleyville synagogue after more than 10 hours of negotiations

All saved and the kidnapper dead. A maxi operation with over 200 agents deployed it resolved after over 10 hours crisis at the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, not far from Dallas. At the end of hours of negotiations with the kidnapper barricaded inside with four hostages, the police went into action, freeing the hostages and killing the man who asked to speak to a woman he called “sister”.

The action began while in the synagogue in progress the Saturday ceremony live on Facebook: to those present – four in all including the rabbi – he described himself armed, with bombs in his backpack. He yelled, in a British accent, uttered anti-Semitic phrases but, at the same time, repeatedly made it clear that he was not a criminal. From the beginning he called for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, also known as Lady Al Qaeda, the Pakistani neuroscientist who is serving 86 years in prison on charges of trying to kill US military and FBI agents. The kidnapper said he was the woman’s brother and was initially identified by some American media, including ABC, as Muhammad Siddiqui. A lawyer of Muhammad and the Siddiqui family they denied, however, strongly condemning the insane gesture.

“He was irritated, and the more his irritation grew the more threats such as ‘I have a bomb.’ Then he laughed, ”reports a witness. The woman was following the ceremony online when the kidnapper took over the scene and before Facebook suspended the broadcast. Police, SWAT special forces and the FBI manned the area for hours maintaining contact with the kidnapper who, in the meantime, had asked one of the hostages to call a rabbi of the city of New York to ask to exploit his ties and favor the release of Siddiqui. The negotiations between the man and the negotiators went on for hours, then in the afternoon a first hostage was released. In the evening, around 9:30 pm local time and after an explosion and gunshots in the synagogue, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted, “The prayers have been answered. All the hostages are free and well ”. The police and the FBI in the short press conference after the release of the hostages do not provide many details: the kidnapper has been identified but “we are not yet ready to share his information,” the authorities say. President Joe Biden thanks law enforcement and assures Americans and those who want to spread hatred that the United States will oppose “anti-Semitism and extremism”.