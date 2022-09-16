Texas sends two immigrant buses to Harris residence

Abbot sends two buses full of immigrants to the residence of Kamala Harris 3:01

(CNN) — The Texas governor says his state intentionally sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in the nation’s capital, resulting in an arrival Thursday morning that surprised volunteers who said they were unprepared. to receive them there.

The handover temporarily left dozens of immigrants, some with their belongings in garbage bags, standing on sidewalks and lawns Thursday morning in front of the US Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, as volunteers They hurried to make preparations to receive them.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, one of three Republican governors who have taken credit for busing or flying immigrants north this year to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies, said this thursday that his state sent the buses to the Harris residence.

“Vice President Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ and denies the crisis,” Abbott tweeted. “We are sending immigrants to her backyard to ask the Biden administration to do its job and secure the border.”

Since Abbott began sending immigrant buses to Washington in April, those buses have typically stopped around Union Station, and volunteers were prepared to receive two buses Thursday at the station, they said.

But Thursday’s buses stopped instead at the Naval Observatory, about four miles away.

SAMU First Response, one of the groups that helps immigrants in Washington, was not notified, according to the group’s director, Tatiana Laborde.

“When our team got to the immigrants, they were very lost,” Laborde told CNN Thursday morning. “(Immigrants) didn’t understand where they were standing: This is a very residential area.”

Thursday’s passengers included families and young men. Between 70% and 80% of the immigrants are from Venezuela, according to the volunteers.

The immigrants numbered more than 100, and their home nations also included Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua and Panama, Abbott’s office said.

The immigrants were eventually transferred to a local church while they figured out where to go next. Some try to go to other places in the United States, such as New York and Chicago, the volunteers said.

As of late Thursday morning, volunteers were coordinating with other agencies to meet them at other locations, and “we expect about half of those on the bus today to be on their way this afternoon,” Laborde said. .

Immigrants are welcome in Washington, but “lack of collaboration” from Texas makes logistics difficult, Laborde said.

“Yes, we are getting them, but what happened this morning and being dropped off in the middle of the sidewalk with no coordination is what makes this job extremely challenging,” Laborde said.

The leader of a civil rights organization that works with Hispanics also lashed out at Abbott for dumping them Thursday.

“They were literally dumped like human garbage in front of the vice president’s house. That is anti-Christian, anti-American and something that should not be allowed,” Domingo Garcia, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, told reporters Thursday afternoon. in front of the Harris residence.

Garcia said the volunteer-based organization will go to Eagle Pass and Del Rio to stop the buses “before they leave” by placing people in front of the vehicles and “advising these immigrants about their legal rights so that they are not used as political pawns.” “. That campaign will likely start “within the next week,” he said.

It was unclear if Harris was at the residence when the immigrants were dropped off. She had an event scheduled for the morning at the White House, about two miles away.

Washington Mayor Declared Emergency Over Arrivals This Month

After Texas began ferrying immigrants to the nation’s capital, Arizona followed suit, and the two states have since sent thousands of immigrants to Washington. Abbott has expanded the Texas effort to include New York City and Chicago.

And the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, claimed responsibility this week for sending two planes with immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser last week declared a public health emergency over the movements in Texas and Arizona, in an attempt to help officials mobilize resources more quickly.

Bowser announced a new government office that would provide basic needs to arriving immigrants, including meals, transportation, urgent medical care and transportation to connect people with resettlement services.

Last week, Bowser also criticized Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for their actions, saying they were creating a “growing humanitarian crisis.”

Abbott indicated Thursday that he would not back down.

“Texas will continue to send immigrants to sanctuary cities like Washington” until Biden and Harris “step up and do their jobs to secure the border,” Abbott said in a press release.

Texas’ “busing strategy” has sent more than 10,000 immigrants to Washington, New York and Chicago since the spring, the statement said.

The United States faces the increase in Venezuelan immigrants

Immigrants who are released from government custody can move around the United States while they go through their immigration paperwork. The US has been dealing with a surge of Venezuelan immigrants who have fled in large numbers from the deteriorating situation in that country.

The fragile relations between the United States and Venezuela prevent the United States from deporting certain people. Additionally, many Venezuelan immigrants apply for asylum upon arrival in the United States.

Two medical situations were reported related to passengers this Thursday: a diabetic who had not refrigerated his insulin in at least 40 hours, and a person with a rash that is believed to have come from crossing the Rio Grande, which separates Texas and Mexico. volunteers said.

— CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Sonnet Swire and Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.