Texas suspends trailer inspections… but only on the border with Nuevo León – El Financiero

Texas will free up the flow of commercial cargo at the border… but only for crossing with New Lion.

The governments of Nuevo León and Texas signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday. In exchange of a reinforcement of immigration security on the Nuevo Leon side of the border, Governor Greg Abbott agreed to suspend individual reviews and meticulous to cargo trucks at the Colombia-Laredo crossing.

Nevertheless, random checks will continue.

“New León yesterday installed a series of border controls to assure Governor Greg Abbott that they will not have problems. Our 14 kilometer border with Texas will be continuously patrolled by our police [estatal y municipal]”, declared Governor Samuel García.

Abbott assured that the reviews will be suspended and that Texas will be waiting for the García government to fulfill its part of the agreement.

“The bridge from Nuevo León to Texas will return to normal, effectively and immediately, starting now. It will continue like this as long as Nuevo León complies with this agreement”, he pointed out at the same conference.

The origin of the ‘quagmire’ on the border with Texas

Abbott last week implemented a policy of extensive searches of cargo trucks crossing from Mexico into Texas. The result was kilometer rows of units, with crossing times of up to more than 20 hours. The losses were millionaires for exporting and importing companies, especially those that send or receive perishable goods.

The Texan president indicated that he is already in contact with the governments of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Chihuahua, all of them with border crossings into their state. He also maintains dialogue with federal officials.

“I look forward to working with the other governors with bridges that cross into Texas to reach similar agreements,” he said.

Among the US entities, Texas is the one that trades the most with Mexico. Additionally, 70 percent of truckloads crossing into the US enter through the ‘lone star’ state.

‘Talk to Biden and AMLO’

Greg Abbott justified his policy on the grounds that it is a border security issue. Under the same logic, he blamed President Joe Biden for not reinforcing the border with Mexico.

“If they want the border to be unlocked, they need to call President Biden and tell him to maintain the Title 42 removal policy. They need to tell President Biden to aggressively enforce the Remain in Mexico policy,” he stated.

He also blamed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in part and called for him to stop what he described as a flow of drug trafficking activity into Texas territory.

According to Abbott, his controversial review policy was a calculated risk. The intent, he said, was to encourage dialogue at the state level to resolve the border security issue.

“We knew that as soon as we did what we did at the border, officials from Mexico would contact usbecause it is a very high price that is paid for what happens at the border and sometimes actions of this type are needed”, he declared.