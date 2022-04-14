Texas Suspends Truck Inspections at Puente Colombia, Nuevo Leon

Texas Governor Greg Abbott suspended inspections of commercial vehicles on the border with the Mexican state of Nuevo León imposed last week, although the revisions remain in force at the other crossings between Texas and Mexico.

Abbott today signed a memorandum of understanding in Laredo, Texas, with the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, to suspend inspections on the Colombia Bridge, which connects the city of Laredo with the municipality of Anáhuac.

Today, I reached an historic agreement with Nuevo León’s Gov. Garcia. Together, we will enhance border security measures. As Biden does NOTHING, Texas will continue to secure the border & work with Mexico to seek solutions. pic.twitter.com/BuDbTgezSO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 13, 2022

“The Nuevo León bridge will return to normal immediately,” Abbott said during the joint press conference with his Mexican counterpart.

He added that he reached an agreement with García to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants from Nuevo León, so the Department of Public Safety (DPS) of Texas will be able to “return to random inspections”.

the republican, who is seeking re-election this year, imposed new statewide transportation reviews last week of cargo in order to detain undocumented immigrants, but along the way it has stopped 60 percent of binational commercial traffic, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Abbott has faced criticism for the economic impacts stemming from delays at border crossings, which are estimated at 8 million dollars a day and mainly affect the industries of assembly, automotive, technology and perishables, according to the Business Coordinating Council (CEC).

In the conference Abbott was open to talking and reaching similar agreements with governments from the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Chihuahua, with which Texas shares a border.

For its part, Samuel García said he felt “very happy” with the agreement and, as reported, This Wednesday the trucks passed through the Colombia Bridge, “faster than before” the measure was imposed.

“If this (the agreement) is going to improve and make the crossing of Texas imports and exports to Nuevo León or New Zealand to Texas easier and faster, I’ll take it for granted,” he added.

The governor of Nuevo León also stressed that this agreement will help detect human and drug trafficking on the border between Nuevo León and the United States.

“That’s why I’m very happy to make history, because today two states, I think the two most important states, are making a memorandum of understanding that we have to help both sides to have a more secure border.

“That is why in Nuevo León yesterday we began a series of checkpoints on our border, to ensure that Governor Gregg Abbott will not have any problem with Nuevo León,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor of Texas recognized the actions of the Nuevo León authorities to prevent illegal human trafficking.

“Governor Garcia and I reached an agreement today that encompasses all of these issues.

“Governor Garcia has begun and will continue to strengthen security measures on the Nuevo Leon side of the border to prevent illegal migration,” he said.

Appreciates vaccination of minors in Texas

Additionally, García Sepúlveda thanked the Abbott government for allowing thousands of minors from New Leon to have been vaccinated against covid-19 on Texas soil.

“We are very happy to be here because the alliance we are building with Texas is very important to us.

“First of all, I want to thank Texas for allowing us the border crossing process for vaccination, with which we have already vaccinated 250,000 children, we are the only state in Mexico that has vaccinated our young people,” said the state president.

Prior to the meeting with the US official, the governor of Nuevo León went to the checkpoint installed for heavy cargo units on the Colombia Bridge.

In the area, he supervised the work of the Civil Force, the National Migration Institute and the National Guard.

