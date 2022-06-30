Texas will resume inspections of trailers on the border with Mexico after the death of migrants – El Financiero

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbottannounced this Wednesday that the State Police will begin to inspect the vehicles that cross the border from Mexico in response to the migratory tragedy that killed 53 people.

The controls will focus on trailers “Like the one used where these people perished,” Abbott said during a news conference in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass.

“We want to make sure that we do more to better protect this area,” he said of what qualifies as the deadliest immigration incident on the US-Mexico border.

Dozens of men, women and children perished inside a trailer in San Antonio earlier this week in scorching temperatures. The US authorities launched an investigation of human trafficking and the Government of Mexico confirmed that more than half of the deceased were its citizens.

The truck crossed the border without being inspected by US agents, Abbott criticized.

The grim discovery of the trailer full of bodies on Monday sparked a fierce debate over immigration and border security policies, and has become a flashpoint in state and national politics. Abbott’s inspection plan comes just over two months after an earlier program was suspended after Mexican state governors promised to improve vehicle controls on their side of the border.

Abbott goes ‘on top’ of Biden unfortunately

The Texas governor used the truck tragedy to launch criticism at President Joe Biden and gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke, both Democrats whom the governor has described as soft on border issues.

“We have seen a greater impudence of the cartels that they feel empowered because we don’t have a federal government that rejects them,” Abbott said. “Many of these deaths could be prevented if Biden simply fully funded the United States border patrol operation and implemented the policies the Border Patrol needs.”