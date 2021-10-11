Texas would have to mine BTC to exploit natural gas that would otherwise go to waste, says Senator Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz believes the US should use natural gas to mine Bitcoin instead of burning it.

Last week, at the Texas Blockchain Summit, Senator Cruz said Bitcoin mining could be used to monetize the energy created during the extraction of oil and natural gas. Much of this material is usually burned, but in his opinion “this is a huge opportunity for Bitcoin.“

During the conference, Ted Cruz pointed out that half of the burning of natural gas in the United States occurs in West Texas:

“It’s wasted because there isn’t the right transmission equipment to get that natural gas where it could really be used. So why not use this energy to mine Bitcoin. The beauty is that such a solution would help the environment, because instead of wasting natural gas it would be used productively. “

With this method, Cruz continued, Bitcoin mining capacity would vary based on energy demand: in the event of an interruption or total power failure, this energy could be quickly redirected to the electricity grid.

“I believe that in five years the Bitcoin mining industry will be very different, it will play a significant role in strengthening the resilience of the power grid.”

Cruz noted that Bitcoin allows you to productively exploit unused energy from around the world:

“There are many places on Earth where the sun shines and the wind blows, but there are no electricity grids as the exploitation of that energy is not economically viable. The great thing about Bitcoin mining is that if you can connect to the internet, you can derive value from that renewable energy in ways that would otherwise be impossible. “

Cruz is not alone in believing that Bitcoin mining could increase the efficiency of renewable energy: the nation of El Salvador recently announced plans for a Bitcoin mining project based on geothermal energy.

Bitcoin mining has become a key industry for Texas, following the Chinese repression that forced companies operating in this sector to move their activities abroad.

Many Chinese miners have in fact turned to Texas, for its cheap and abundant renewable energy. Others have instead moved to Kazakhstan, Norway or Canada, other countries where it is possible to access low-cost green energy.