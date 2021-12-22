Text Neck: the tricks of the physiotherapist to prevent the smartphone from hurting your neck

Using the smartphone too much, maintaining an incorrect posture, can lead to pain in our neck. Here are the expert’s tips to avoid this risk

In recent years, the use of the smartphone has imposed itself in an increasingly overbearing way: we read, watch movies or video-recipes, follow friends and show business personalities on social media, take notes and manage the agenda – all thanks to a screen that is little larger than the palm of our hand, which often it ends up sucking every bit of our attention into its coils (with sometimes devastating consequences).

In addition to representing a danger to our safety (makes us distracted, when we are driving the car or walking), for our mental health (the constant “distractions” that we allow ourselves from what we are doing, to reply to a text message or leave a Like, do nothing but damage our ability to concentrate) and for sociability (even when we are in the company of others, we cannot take our eyes off the screen and end up not enjoying the presence of those around us), the excessive use of the smartphone it would also be responsible for musculoskeletal pains, in particular of the cervical area.

When we use the cell phone, in fact, we assume an unnatural position with the neck and head, which folds unnaturally downwards (as shown in the cover image).

Cervical flexion in itself is not dangerous, as are the other movements of rotation, inclination and extension – the physiotherapist explains to greenMe Dr. Davide Romano. – Unfortunately, however, the human body does not manage static positions well, especially those maintained for a long time: therefore, there are no incorrect postures, but it is the time factor that makes them uncomfortable and potentially irritating for the musculoskeletal system. This is why it is important to keep moving and try not to expose our body to repeated static positions over time: the use of the smartphone is not to be demonized, but it is necessary to make our positions as variable as possible during the day.

Let’s also try to lead a more active life, especially if we do not practice sports and do a sedentary job that forces us to spend many hours at the desk: constant training will allow our muscles to be more toned and strong and will reduce the onset of pain due to too static positions. Conversely, the excessive use of the mobile phone, perhaps added to the use of the PC for several hours a day, will create the conditions for the onset of aches and pains, and not only in the neck.

Finally, we try to reduce our cell phone use: we can activate the mode Do not disturb when we are working or when we are together with friends and family – in this way we will not be distracted by the trill of a notification and we will not be tempted to take the smartphone in hand; we can activate a time limit on our use of social networks (for example 10 minutes a day, or a block from 20.00 to 8.00 the next day); let’s try to carve out days, or even just hours, in which to close the smartphone in a drawer and forget about it, perhaps spending time outdoors or engaging in an activity that we like to do. In this way, not only our neck, but our whole body will thank us!

Source: Dr. Davide Romano Physiotherapist

