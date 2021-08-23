text, translation and official video

Rumors from Lizzo And Cardi B directly addresses and exorcises all the rumors that accompany celebrities. Every action is under investigation, every comment must convey a message and the gossip surrounding private and professional life is not denied but – ironically – confirmed. there text, translation And video official of the song.
Rumors by Lizzo and Cardi B: the text[Intro: Lizzo]
They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn
They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn
Say I’m turnin ‘big girls into hoes, oh, goddamn
They say I get? Groupies? At? My shows, oh,? Goddamn [Verse 1: Lizzo]
All the rumors? Are true, yeah
What ya heard, that’s true, yeah
I fuck him and you, yeah
If you believe I do that
Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah
NDA, no loose lips
Now them hoes tryna sue me
Bitch, I don’t give two shits
All the rumors are true, yeah
I’ve been in the bamboo, yeah
Focused on this music
My ex nigga, he blew it
Last year, I thought I would los? it
Readin ‘shit on the intern? T
My smoothie cleanse and my diet
No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet (Ha) [Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]
Spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is goin ‘on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch [Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]
(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)
Give ’em somethin’ to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do (Uh)
Haters do what they do (Cardi) [Verse 2: Cardi B, Cardi B & Lizzo, Lizzo]
All the rumors are true, yeah
Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah
Made a million at Sue’s, yeah
Y’all be runnin ‘with fake news, yeah
Cardi ain’t poppin ‘, no, that’s a machine (Huh?)
Nobody listen, they buyin ‘them streams (Hmm)
They even post it on blogs overseas
And lie in a language I can’t even read
The fuck do this mean?
Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits
Used to pop off when they pop shit (Woo)
But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in
And my records live in the top ten
Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)
Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me
But I’m gonna keep doin ‘what I wanna do
‘Cause all the rumors are
All the rumors are true, yeah [Bridge: Lizzo, Lizzo & Cardi B]
They hated on me since school, yeah
I never thought I was cool, yeah
Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah
I love hoes on poles, yeah (Woo)
I am body goals, yeah
This shit from my soul, yeah
Black people made rock and roll, yeah [Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]
While you’re spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is goin ‘on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch [Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]
What they say? (Yeah)
What they say? (Yeah)
(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)
Give ’em somethin’ to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do
Haters do what they do [Outro: Lizzo]
All the rumors are true
Rumors, yeah (Yeah)
Sheesh.
Rumors by Lizzo and Cardi B: the translation
They don’t know I’m doing it for the culture, damn it
They say I should watch the stuff I post, oh, damn
They say I’m turning big girls into bitches, oh, dammit
They say I get groupies at my shows, oh damn
All the rumors? Are true, yes
What you heard, it’s true, yes
I fuck him and you, yeah
If you believe I do
I had to free some sluts, yeah
NDA, no loose lips
Now those bitches try to sue me
Bitch, I don’t give a damn
All the rumors are true, yes
I’ve been in the bamboo, yes
Focused on this music
My black ex, he exploded
Last year, I thought I was going to lose it
Reading junk on the internet
My smoothie and my diet
No, I haven’t fucked Drake yet (Ah)
You spend all your time trying to break a woman
The truest stuff is going on, baby, take a look around
If you thought I was a ratchet with your ass around
Just wait until summer when they let me out of the house, bitch
(Talking, talking, talking)
Give him something to talk about
Tired of the rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do (Uh)
The haters do what they do (Cardi)
All the rumors are true, yes
Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah
I made a million from Sue, yeah
You will all run with fake news, yes
Cardi ain’t busting, no, it’s a car (huh?)
Nobody listens, they buy them in streaming (Hmm)
They also publish it on blogs abroad
And lying in a language I can’t even read
What the fuck does that mean?
Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits
Used to pop when they pop shit (Woo)
But I calmed down and got stuck inside
And my records live in the top ten
Lizzo, tell me about the big girl (Okay)
The last time I got weird, the FCC sued me
But I will continue to do what I want to do
Because all the rumors are
All the rumors are true, yes
They hated me since school, yes
I never thought I was cool, yeah
Now me and Cardi, we’re fine, yeah
I love the hoes on the poles, yeah (Woo)
They are goals of the body, yes
This shit of my soul, yeah
Blacks did rock and roll, yes
You spend all your time trying to break a woman
The truest stuff is going on, baby, take a look around
If you thought I was a ratchet with your ass around
Just wait until summer when they let me out of the house, bitch
What do they say? (Yes)
What do they say? (Yes)
(Talking, talking, talking)
Give him something to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do
The haters do what they do
All the rumors are true
Voices, yes (yes)
Sheesh.