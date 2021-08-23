text, translation and official video

Rumors from Lizzo And Cardi B directly addresses and exorcises all the rumors that accompany celebrities. Every action is under investigation, every comment must convey a message and the gossip surrounding private and professional life is not denied but – ironically – confirmed. there text, translation And video official of the song.

Lizzo and Cardi B – Photo: Facebook

Rumors by Lizzo and Cardi B: the text

Rumors by Lizzo and Cardi B: the translation

[Intro: Lizzo]They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamnThey say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamnSay I’m turnin ‘big girls into hoes, oh, goddamnThey say I get? Groupies? At? My shows, oh,? Goddamn [Verse 1: Lizzo]All the rumors? Are true, yeahWhat ya heard, that’s true, yeahI fuck him and you, yeahIf you believe I do thatHad to cut some hoes loose, yeahNDA, no loose lipsNow them hoes tryna sue meBitch, I don’t give two shitsAll the rumors are true, yeahI’ve been in the bamboo, yeahFocused on this musicMy ex nigga, he blew itLast year, I thought I would los? itReadin ‘shit on the intern? TMy smoothie cleanse and my dietNo, I ain’t fuck Drake yet (Ha) [Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]Spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman downRealer shit is goin ‘on, baby, take a look aroundIf you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘outJust wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch [Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B](Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)Give ’em somethin’ to talk aboutSick of rumors (Ooh)But haters do what they do (Uh)Haters do what they do (Cardi) [Verse 2: Cardi B, Cardi B & Lizzo, Lizzo]All the rumors are true, yeahFake ass, fake boobs, yeahMade a million at Sue’s, yeahY’all be runnin ‘with fake news, yeahCardi ain’t poppin ‘, no, that’s a machine (Huh?)Nobody listen, they buyin ‘them streams (Hmm)They even post it on blogs overseasAnd lie in a language I can’t even readThe fuck do this mean?Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hitsUsed to pop off when they pop shit (Woo)But I’m calmed down and I’m locked inAnd my records live in the top tenLizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued meBut I’m gonna keep doin ‘what I wanna do‘Cause all the rumors areAll the rumors are true, yeah [Bridge: Lizzo, Lizzo & Cardi B]They hated on me since school, yeahI never thought I was cool, yeahNow me and Cardi, we cool, yeahI love hoes on poles, yeah (Woo)I am body goals, yeahThis shit from my soul, yeahBlack people made rock and roll, yeah [Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]While you’re spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman downRealer shit is goin ‘on, baby, take a look aroundIf you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘outJust wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch [Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]What they say? (Yeah)What they say? (Yeah)(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)Give ’em somethin’ to talk aboutSick of rumors (Ooh)But haters do what they doHaters do what they do [Outro: Lizzo]All the rumors are trueRumors, yeah (Yeah)Sheesh.

They don’t know I’m doing it for the culture, damn it

They say I should watch the stuff I post, oh, damn

They say I’m turning big girls into bitches, oh, dammit

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh damn

All the rumors? Are true, yes

What you heard, it’s true, yes

I fuck him and you, yeah

If you believe I do

I had to free some sluts, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now those bitches try to sue me

Bitch, I don’t give a damn

All the rumors are true, yes

I’ve been in the bamboo, yes

Focused on this music

My black ex, he exploded

Last year, I thought I was going to lose it

Reading junk on the internet

My smoothie and my diet

No, I haven’t fucked Drake yet (Ah)

You spend all your time trying to break a woman

The truest stuff is going on, baby, take a look around

If you thought I was a ratchet with your ass around

Just wait until summer when they let me out of the house, bitch

(Talking, talking, talking)

Give him something to talk about

Tired of the rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do (Uh)

The haters do what they do (Cardi)

All the rumors are true, yes

Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah

I made a million from Sue, yeah

You will all run with fake news, yes

Cardi ain’t busting, no, it’s a car (huh?)

Nobody listens, they buy them in streaming (Hmm)

They also publish it on blogs abroad

And lying in a language I can’t even read

What the fuck does that mean?

Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits

Used to pop when they pop shit (Woo)

But I calmed down and got stuck inside

And my records live in the top ten

Lizzo, tell me about the big girl (Okay)

The last time I got weird, the FCC sued me

But I will continue to do what I want to do

Because all the rumors are

All the rumors are true, yes

[Ponte: Lizzo, Lizzo & Cardi B]They hated me since school, yesI never thought I was cool, yeahNow me and Cardi, we’re fine, yeahI love the hoes on the poles, yeah (Woo)They are goals of the body, yesThis shit of my soul, yeahBlacks did rock and roll, yes

You spend all your time trying to break a woman

The truest stuff is going on, baby, take a look around

If you thought I was a ratchet with your ass around

Just wait until summer when they let me out of the house, bitch

What do they say? (Yes)

What do they say? (Yes)

(Talking, talking, talking)

Give him something to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do

The haters do what they do

All the rumors are true

Voices, yes (yes)

Sheesh.

Rumors by Lizzo and Cardi B: the official video