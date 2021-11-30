Tezos: update on December 3rd

Tezos is preparing for a new epoch-making transition on the technological level – it earns double figures in an otherwise relatively flat market – and also collects the support of Binance for the hardfork.

Perfect day, while everything is ready for the 3 December next, when al block 1.916.929 we will move on to Hangzhou. The latest of the updates main of a protocol which, although it is far from the spotlight, still seems to have a lot of commercial and technical strength.

Tezos formalizes the transition – all ready for December 3rd

Tezos is preparing for the biggest update ever – appointment for December 3rd

Neither we had already spoken in a dedicated special a few weeks ago and well in advance of the rest of the publications. Now finally the engines are warmed up and we begin to do on serious, given that there is a date, after governance approval, for the transition. The passage block will be number 1,916,929, which should be Resolved December 3, when it will be early afternoon in Italy.

An epochal transition also as regards the smart contract and their implementation on the platform, which will guarantee a Tezos greater attractiveness not only from the investor side, but also from the developer side.

Among the equally important steps is the implementation of Views, which will allow contracts to read the content in storage on other contracts, thus allowing to significantly scale the execution and creation of the same, in terms of load on shared resources. A base Great, which will also add a cache so as to allow for lower commissions and time finality further reduced.

Support from Binance for the big step

Binance, the most important of the exchange for trading volumes, it has already announced through its website that it will fully support the transition to the new one standard from Tezos, also this signal of the fact that there should be no problems for an evolution that, even on the technological side, will be relatively complex.

News bullish for Tezos? Absolutely yes – already partially reflected by the market but which could continue to produce results in the coming weeks. Nothing more necessary for a network that has at least partially lost its last bull run and around which thehypeunfortunately, it has been going downhill for some time.

However, protocols that are so strong and so structured – and with organizations that are also important in organizational terms – must never be given up for dead ahead of time. And the arrival of this new update is proof of this. A flash of this type is enough to bring a protocol back to the center of the DeFi, a sector that is suffering but which, in our opinion, is also accumulating in view of a prompt return to the highest levels.