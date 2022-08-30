TFC-PSG: will the Toulouse public see Mbappé, Neymar and Messi on the Stadium lawn on Wednesday? The first tendencies of Parisian composition

the essential

Due to a sustained sequence of meetings in the coming weeks, the coach of the Parisian club Christophe Galtier could well rotate his workforce, this Wednesday for the meeting of the 5th day of Ligue 1 against TFC (9 p.m.).

After four matches with almost the same starting lineup, PSG coach Christophe Galtier, forced by the runaway schedule, will have to resort to turnover from Wednesday August 31 in Toulouse (9 p.m.) for the 5th day of L1, beginning of a series of six meetings in 19 days.

Note changes. With the start of the Champions League on September 6 and the tempting reception of Juventus Turin, Paris will be faced with an insane program and the time has come for the Parisian technician to spare his troops by rotating his workforce.

“I have a quality group and in certain areas there is the possibility of replacing a player without weakening. It seems important to me, at the start of this series, to inject fresh blood,” Galtier said on Tuesday. The establishment of a collective justified, in the eyes of the Parisian technician, to play stability at the start of the season, an approach which allowed his team to start the championship on excellent bases, with cards against Clermont ( 5-0), Montpellier (5-2) and Lille (7-1).

The three-man defense has broken in, the recovery duo Marco Verratti-Vitinha worked on its complementarity and above all the trio of magicians shone, Neymar scoring 6 goals, Kylian Mbappe 4 and Lionel Messi 3. But this almost frozen formation stalled for the first time against Monaco on Sunday (1-1), showing the first signs of fatigue, proof that the hour of rotation has come.

Against ASM, “I noticed that some of our players suffered. Our captain (MarquinhosEditor’s note) suffered from cramps, we sometimes had a break in certain sprints”, had thus recognized from the final whistle Galtier, who already had in mind to give players a breather in high demand and to see to the entrance work of new heads.

Will the “MNM” blow?

The first tenure of Renato Sanches Sunday at the Parc, where Vitinha was suspended, was not conclusive but the Portuguese could have a second chance at the Stadium, perhaps instead of Verratti. Unless the situation benefits daniloauthor of a good entry into the 2nd period against the Monegasques.

In defence, besides the case MarquinhosGaltier has to deal with the fixed price of Presnel Kimpembe (calf) and the illustrious veteran Sergio Ramos, 36, should logically be put to rest. The versatile Nordi Mukielesummer rookie from RB Leipzig, could therefore take over from one of the centrals, but Galtier also has the possibility of aligning him as a right piston, to rest Ashraf Hakimiless bloody against Monaco.

On the left, this role could go to John Bernat, replacing Nuno Mendes. But the main question concerns the “MNM”. Will Galtier dare to touch his trio of stars Messi-Neymar-Mbappe ? The young Hugo Ekitike (20 years old), very little seen for the moment, is applying in any case for a first starting place since his arrival in the capital, Pablo Sarabia being hit in the left leg. A change of system cannot be ruled out either, Galtier having only operated in 3-4-3 in five games, all competitions combined.

“We must be able to modify our approaches,” warned Galtier on Sunday, aware that his training had difficulties in countering the high pressing of ASM.