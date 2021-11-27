Tff, contemporary stardom according to Matilda de Angelis

After the inauguration last night at the Uci Cinemas Lingotto, the Torino Film Festival has gone live, and tomorrow at 2.30 pm at the Mole Antonelliana there is a masterclass that is already almost sold out: it is called The care of talent and will have as its protagonist the actress Matilda De Angelis. The diva will talk to one of her agents Gianni Chiffi – who in 2014 co-founded the Volver agency, with which she is dedicated to managing the work of actors and actresses – together with the president and director of the Cinema Museum, Enzo Ghigo and Domenico De Gaetano.

De Angelis, at Volver since the beginning, is a very successful actress who has already won a David di Donatello, and on the occasion of the award she had emphasized how her agents are a fundamental part of her career. Gianni Chiffi and Matilda De Angelis will thus dialogue on the theme of the construction of an actor (and an actress), from different points of view: the creative ideas, the design, the choices, the professionals involved, the psychological implications, communication. of a path that can lead an artist to express their talent.

And they will think about the phenomenon of contemporary stardom, grasping the differences between the various cultural contexts. De Angelis’ latest engagement is in Turin and Piedmont on the set of Netflix’s “Lidia” series, which in September brought Piazza Carignano back to the atmosphere of the nineteenth century, among carriages, horses and period dresses. The protagonist is a veteran of the success obtained on the same platform with “The Incredible Story of the Isle of Roses”, and it will be she who will inaugurate the cycle of meetings that on 1 December will see Monica Bellucci converse with the director of “The girl at the Mole” in the fountain », Antongiulio Panizzi.

Matilda De Angelis has acted in many films and series, and among these is «Veloce come il vento» with Stefano Accorsi, directed by Matteo Rovere; the miniseries “The Undoing – The unspoken truths”, alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and “The emotional material” by Sergio Castellitto, but the actress was also in the cast of the film “The prize” directed and starring Alessandro Gassmann, also a guest last night at the inauguration ceremony of the Tff.