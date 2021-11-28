Tff: Matilda De Angelis, don’t call me diva – Cinema

(ANSA) – TURIN, 28 NOV – “Don’t call me a diva. Maybe someone sees me like that, but I feel like an actress and a hard worker. I’m passionate about my work, good at certain times, at other times less so. Like everyone” . The actress Matilda De Angelis is at the Mole for the masterclass La cura del Talento, organized for Tff. He talks with his agent Gianni Chiffi who in 2014 founded the Volver agency with Consuelo De Andreis. It is he who discovered it and continues to follow it. Doing the honors are the president of the Cinema Museum, Enzo Ghigo, the director Domenico De Gaetano and the artistic director of Tff Stefano Francia Di Celle.



Matilda De Angelis has been living in Turin for two and a half months. The Lidia series, dedicated to the first female lawyer in Italy, is shooting for Netflix. “I fell in love with Turin, I will move here. It only happened to me in Paris and Amsterdam. I like my city more than Bologna”, confesses Matilda. “It’s romantic, very well lit, has architecture that drives me crazy, it’s monumental. And the food is good. I don’t have a boyfriend to convince, I’ll come and live here with my dog”.



‘Lidia’ tells a fundamental story for the path of women’s emancipation. And Matilda in those shoes feels at ease. “I have not made great revolutions. I am a feminist for what I think, for the way I walk in the world. My whole family is, even my father and my brother”.



Matilda De Angelis, who shot the miniseries The Undoing with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and has already won a David di Donatello, is not just an actress. “I like music and I write poetry. I still wonder what I will do when I grow up,” explains the young star. (HANDLE).

