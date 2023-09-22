TFT Lead Developer Details Craziest Game Bug That Could Cause Instant Death

Teamfight Tactics lead developer Mortdog revealed the craziest bug they’ve ever witnessed, one that could instantly kill a player and their Little Legend.

Teamfight Tactics has been one of Riot’s biggest games for quite some time now. The popular auto battler has seen many updates and configuration changes to keep things fresh and keep players interested. The game itself is hosted on the League of Legends client and actually pulls several assets from the game.

Due to this, sometimes unwanted errors may appear in the game from time to time. Of course, Riot is quick to fix and punish anyone who exploits these issues so that honest players can continue.

However, one of the biggest bugs that occurred never ended up appearing on the live servers, thankfully, as Riot was able to witness the issue during their playtests. Fortunately, they were able to catch it early, as this bug could have easily broken the game entirely and had players up in arms.

The main designer of Mortdog Team Fighting Tactics revealed the biggest mistake the TFT team has ever witnessed. During playtesting for Set 4, the team discovered a deadly bug that could instantly kill a player if they were not careful.

“When we were testing set 4, Alex was in the test and doing well. He had about 60 health points left and suddenly Alex was dead. And we thought, ‘What happened?’”

It turns out that one of the units from Set 4 was able to hit Little Legends with its abilities, causing damage to the player.

“Riven, the four costs did their spell and hit his Little Legend and the spell was able to hit Little Legend and killed him. “That’s still the funniest story.”

Fortunately, we haven’t seen any bugs as egregious as this one, but as TFT continues to go strong, there’s always the chance of something even crazier happening in the future.