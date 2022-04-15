Th First Lady: These are the actresses who will give life to the Paramount series +

The premiere date of “The First Lady” is set for April 18a series that represents the evolution of American leadership, told through the point of view of women from the heart of the White House.

The production makes visible the role of the first ladies in important decisions that have changed the world, and in which they have rarely been recognized.

The series will open the curtain on the personal and political lives of three enigmatic women and their families, following their trips to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them beyond the diplomatic character they characterize.

Who will make up this luxury cast?

The new drama stars Oscar®, Emmy® and Tony® winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), playing former first lady Michelle Obama, a character who will captivate your attention with her lights and shadows.

They will also participate Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford; Y Emmy and Screen Actors Guild® Award winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series also stars Kiefer Sutherland. like President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (Wander) as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, regina-taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson Obama’s mom, Marian Shields Robinson, lily rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as the young Michelle Obama.

“The First Lady” is the new bet of Paramount +a platform whose constant updating of content has managed to cause expectation and loyalty from a large number of people, who, motivated by unmissable series like this one, subscribe to live the incredible streaming experience.