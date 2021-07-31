Tha Supreme, listen to “A Right Direction” feat. Neffa

At 2 pm today, fans of tha Supreme (and not only) received a nice surprise from the very young Roman producer. The star of blun7 to swishland has just presented a new song entitled A right direction, available on YouTube. It is a very personal cover of Away from your sun of Neffa, originally featured on the latter’s sixth studio album, Dreaming against the hand, 2009. Neffa is the guest of honor of this track, which you can listen to at the bottom of this article.

Why Neffa? Tha Supreme explains it to us in an Instagram story: «I am writing it to you for the umpteenth time, thank you very much indeed, I have not yet realized probably to be on one of the songs that raised me, together with you. You are special, always and forever», he writes, mentioning the artist in history.

That tha Supreme has affinities on a theoretical and practical level with scafati’s artist, there is no doubt. First, it was Neffa in the hip hop scene who completely overturned the language of rap with albums such as Chicopisco way back in 1999, a record that at the time was already released by major label Universal. tha Supreme, alias of Davide Mattei, class of ’01, rose to prominence thanks to the song Forgive me, produced for Salmo in 2017.

With the debut album 23 6451, tha Supreme has had a stratospheric success: it is here that you find a bit of that attitude with which Neffa, at the time, had distinguished himself of the urban scene. Even the very young artist has been able to play with language, sometimes completely invented, revolutionizing a communication code that has become, today, just of many boys of his generation.

Loading... Advertisements