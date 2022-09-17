Entertainment

THAILAND – CULTURE: Justin Bieber arrives in Bangkok in November

As part of his “Justice World Tour”, Canadian singer Bieber will perform at the Rajamangala National Stadium on November 6. Tickets will go on sale online from 10 a.m. on April 29 and will cost between 2,500 and 16,500 baht. The most expensive tickets come with limited-edition merchandise.

Bangkok is the latest addition to the Southeast Asia leg of Bieber’s world tour, confirmed by promoter AEG in a Facebook teaser posted on Friday. The concert will be Bieber’s second time performing in Bangkok after his first concert in the capital in 2013.

The COVID-19 Situation Administration Center has authorized events such as concerts to be held “as deemed appropriate” in provinces designated as “blue zone” tourism hubs, which include Bangkok and major tourist destinations such as than Phuket and Chonburi.

The Justice World Tour is the 28-year-old star’s latest concert tour to promote his latest album of the same name released last month, which includes hits like ‘Ghost’ and ‘Holy’ (featuring Chance the Rapper). All six singles from the album topped the US Billboard Hot 100.

