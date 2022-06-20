THAILAND EXPRESS – NEWS: What to remember from Thai news from June 13 to 19?

Gavroche has selected for you some salient news in Thailand during this past week. An essential overview of the news for anyone interested in this Southeast Asian country.

covid

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) is expected to start producing the anti-Covid-19 nasal spray by the third quarter of this year. “The Viral Vaccines Division of GPO, which is under the Department of Biologicals, received a certificate of registration on June 6, which allows it to start manufacturing the solution containing the anti-SARS-CoV human IgG1 antibody. -2,” GPO Director Rangsee Padlee said Thursday, June 16. GPO’s nasal spray was first shown for trials in February in cooperation with Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, Health Systems Research Institute and High Bioscience Ltd. The spray is currently in its final phase of clinical testing conducted by the National Cancer Institute.

The Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday morning June 18 that in the past 24 hours, 2,272 new patients tested positive for Covid-19, 6 of whom arrived in Thailand from abroad. The patients were cured and allowed to leave the hospitals. The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 is 2,273,717.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 4,497,152 – of which 4,445,392 have recovered, 21,315 are still in hospitals and 30,445 have died.

Policy

Thailand’s Parliament has passed the Equal Marriage for All Bill in its first reading. This Wednesday, June 15, Thailand’s Parliament passed the opposition Marriage Equality Bill on first reading with 210 votes to 180 votes in favor (12 abstentions), a major step for LGBTQ equality in the kingdom. This does not mean that same-sex marriage has been legalized now. This bill will go through a parliamentary committee and come back for another vote in the House, and then a vote in the Senate, before it becomes law. Outside parliament, LGBTQ activists celebrated the passage of this bill, bringing same-sex marriages one step closer to reality. And fittingly, they played Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

Opposition party Move Forward’s progressive Alcoholic Beverages Bill, which aims to break the brewer’s oligopoly and provide business opportunities for small local entrepreneurs, passed its first reading on Wednesday (June 8), by 178 votes against 137 and 15 abstentions. A 25-member committee has been set up to review the bill over the next seven days, before it is resubmitted for second and final reading in the House of Representatives. The 178 MPs who voted for the bill included a number of MPs from the government camp, including 23 Democrat MPs, 9 from Bhumjaithai and two from the Palang Pracharath party.

Progressive Movement Secretary General Piyabutr Saengkanokkul was due to meet with police investigators on Monday June 20 regarding a lèse-majesté charge against him. Piyabutr posted on Facebook “that the police initially summoned him for questioning on June 12”. However, he and his attorney were busy and asked to reschedule the meeting until next Monday June 20 at 10 a.m. Apparently, the summons follows a complaint filed by independent historian Thepmontri Limpapahayom accusing Piyabutr of insulting the monarchy under Article 112 of the Penal Code. We don’t know exactly what “independent historian” means. In any case, we know that he is an ultra-royalist.

The International Federation for the Defense of Human Rights paints a worrying picture in Thailand. According to FIFDH, the number of people charged with royal defamation has exceeded 200 in just over 18 months, FIDH and Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said today. Arrests, detentions and prosecutions under Section 112 of the Thai Penal Code (lèse-majesté) have primarily targeted pro-democracy activists and protesters who have exercised their right to freedom of expression, including online.

Economy

Gogolook, Taiwanese developer of call screening app Whoscall, has chosen Thailand as its base for Southeast Asia as it sees a surge in demand among users who want to guard against call center scams. calls and online fraud via social media and the metaverse. The Whoscall app has reached 10 million downloads in Thailand and the company aims for 5% of its users to be paying subscribers.

Nokia is committed to supporting the development of smart cities in Thailand and accelerating Industry 4.0. Speaking at a roundtable on Wednesday (June 8th) in Bangkok, Nokia underlined its commitment to supporting Thai businesses on their digital transformation journey and advancing the Thailand 4.0 agenda. As Thailand continues its journey towards Industry 4.0, it is more critical than ever for companies in the country to accelerate the adoption of these technologies and unlock new opportunities that will digitize industries and stimulate the Thai economy.

Company

Mae Sot district in Tak is “almost ready” to host an entertainment complex along the border with Burma, according to a Mae Sot House of Representatives committee. Former Nakhon Si Thammarat Democratic MP Thepthai Senapong, a member of a commission to study the feasibility of opening such a resort, said the district is ready to open the resort, which is expected to include a casino. The project, which is mainly aimed at combating illegal gambling, is also part of the government’s efforts to develop an economic corridor along the border, said the deputy chairman of the committee.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on June 16 issued recommendations for schools under its administration to follow nine measures to prevent and monitor marijuana and hemp use among students, after the two plants were legalized the last week. The order, expressly signed by new Governor Chadchart Sitthiphan, stipulates that all schools run by the BMA must follow the new measures announced.

Tourism, culture, sports

The Thailand Pass, introduced during the Covid 19 pandemic, will be canceled as of July 1, 2022

The Tourism Board of Thailand (TAT) will offer a visa fee waiver for international arrivals and a 30-45 day extension of the duration of entry into the country for certain categories of visitors. A meeting between the TAT and more than 100 representatives from 10 tourism associations concluded on June 12 on five proposals that are expected to be presented to the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center (CCSA) next week. Thailand currently grants visa waiver to 56 countries whose citizens do not have to apply for a visa or pay the 1,000 baht fee, but the stay is limited to 30 days.

The Thai ministry agreed on Tuesday June 14 to temporarily lift the requirement for tourists to fill out a TM6 arrival/departure card, in order to relieve airport congestion. Speaking after the weekly meeting, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Tuesday (June 14) that relaxing the TM6 requirement would make it easier for the country to reopen to tourists.

Due to the European blockade and the closure of the skies to Russian planes, Thailand could experience a boom in tourist activity. According to GlobalData, travelers from Russia will be less numerous in Cyprus, an important destination for this market, Thailand could welcome more than 435,000 Russians in 2022. This is information that reveals all the complexity of the world. While Europe has closed its connections with Russia, the planes of Russian companies can no longer fly in European space, this decision could well make people happy. Taking advantage of the communicating vessels, Thailand could see the number of Russian tourists increase sharply in 2022.