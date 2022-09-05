Thailand increases its ambition to become a health benchmark with integrative medicine

BANGKOK, September 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Living with the COVID-19 pandemic, people are beginning to recognize the equal importance of modern medicine and preventive practices in maintaining their good health and well-being. With a strong health care and wellness infrastructure and a reputation for highly-skilled professionals, Thailand is more ready than ever to achieve its goal of becoming “The World’s Health and Wellness Hub.” The country has been striving to offer comprehensive and holistic health care services to meet the growing consumer demand for general treatment of body and mind.

In 2021, Thailand was ranked 5th in the world and 1st in Asia in the John Hopkins University Global Health Security Index for its ability to respond to pandemics. CEO World magazine’s Healthcare Index 2021 has ranked Thailand 13th based on overall health factors.

Affordable costs, high-quality medical professionals, world-class healthcare facilities, and excellent wellness services have fueled the demand for Thailand’s medical and wellness services from abroad. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the value of medical tourism in Thailand stood at around US$9 billion in 2019 and was forecast to reach approximately US$24.4 billion in 2027, according to Statista. Among the most requested medical services are general medical care and surgeries, sophisticated orthopedics, in vitro fertilization, dental care and physical check-ups.

“The growing strength of the health sector in Thailand has been supported by highly qualified and caring medical personnel and world-class standard facilities. Out of more than 370 hospitals and medical facilities, 60 of them are accredited by the Joint Commission International based in USA (JCI) as of December 2021, putting the country in the top five in the world for the number of JCI-accredited healthcare facilities,” said Joel A Roos, Vice President of International Accreditation, improvement of quality and safety in an interview with the International Travel & Health Insurance Journal.

On a solid foundation, the country aims to promote ten areas of medical and wellness services, including anti-aging and regenerative sciences, alternative medicine, cardiovascular science, musculoskeletal science, dental clinic, in vitro fertilization, cancer, surgeries, ophthalmology (cataract) and precision medicine.

Traditional therapeutic treatment such as Thai massage and herbal medicine has gained more and more worldwide recognition. Many hospitals in Thailand have bridged the gap between medical treatment and preventive care, making medical care more effective and comprehensive. The country has also earned a reputation as “The Spa Capital of Asia“for its premier wellness experience that combines a variety of traditional healing practices with state-of-the-art health and wellness technologies.

Capitalizing on the growing awareness of the benefits of alternative health care, especially the preventive and holistic healing effects, the Thai government has initiated Green Medicine to innovate from its rich heritage of traditional medicine. More scientific research is being done to validate and develop traditional herbs for recognition and integration into modern health services.

It is time to adopt modern and traditional solutions for a healthier and happier life.