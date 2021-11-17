Thailand, Leonardo DiCaprio’s bay reopens: “This time the number is limited”

Paradise reopens on January 1, 2022. After almost three years of Purgatory, in which no human landed from a hydrofoil and equipped with sunscreen, fins and packed lunches was able to set foot, the island of Phi Phi Leh, and the cove of Maya Bay, with the white sand beach and crystal clear waters, they will return to the connected world. The Thai authorities had decided to close everything on 1 June 2018, when the hordes of tourists came to admire the film set. The Beach with the young and tanned Leonardo Dicaprio, they had transformed a lost paradise into a hell on earth, asphyxiating the coral reef with boat engines, littering the pristine beach with rubbish and plastic, damaging flora and fauna and even making sharks escape.

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend flirts with DiCaprio. The billionaire “threatens” the actor on social media: “Come here”

The onslaught of tourists

In the beginning, the Thai authorities had decided to make the island off limits to tourists for a few months. But in October 2018, it was clear to everyone that the damage caused by almost twenty years of assault on the island at the rate of about 5 thousand tourists a day would not disappear in four months. It was then that the government decreed the indefinite closure of Phi Phi Leh, the pearl of Southern Thailand’s Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. It is the smallest of the Phi Phi Islands, in the waters of the Andaman Sea. Unlike Phi Phi Don, the largest island, where there are hotels and restaurants, Phi Phi Leh is only accessible during the day. Maya Bay has always been considered a Paradise, but it was the film with DiCaprio, and his adventures on the almost deserted island, that made the bay a destination for world tourism.

“Like Times Square”

The images of the last days of opening to the public, when thousands of diehards had decided to embark from nearby Phuket (an hour by boat) to take their last selfies, speak for themselves: of the beach that DiCaprio, Guillaume Canet and Virginie Ledoyen discovered in the 2000 with shouts of joy and amazement in their search for the last lost paradise there was no trace. Hundreds of bathers soak in the turquoise waters, snacks on the beach where there was no longer room for a single towel, hydrofoils from Phuket, and private boats moored in the middle of the bay, comfortably installed on the coral reef instead of fish. A tourist interviewed that day by the BBC had summarized the discomfort for everyone: “It feels like being in Times Square.”

Damage to corals

“Maya Bay has attracted the attention of tourists from all over the world for a long time and this has caused damage to the environment, in particular to corals,” Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-Archa recalled yesterday in a statement. It reopens, but with new rules. First of all, it will no longer be possible to disembark comfortably in Paradise, but the boats (maximum eight hydrofoils per day) will have to dock at a pier on the opposite coast of the island. Maya Bay. They will not be able to enter the bay more than three hundred tourists at a time and in any case the visit cannot last more than an hour, from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. The construction works of the pier are still in progress, and the areas where it will be possible to swim are also under construction. For the moment, some lucky rare can still moor in the bay and bathe in the crystal clear waters, full of corals and fish in front of Maya Bay beach.

The first tourists began to return to Thailand from 1st November. For those arriving from countries considered low-risk Covid, with a double dose of vaccine, only one night in a Covid Hotel will be enough waiting for the result of the swab to then be able to move freely around the country. With an average of 35 million visitors a year, tourism accounts for 15 percent of Thailand’s GDP, but it is also responsible for serious damage to the marine ecosystem. The government is regularly forced to declare some beaches or entire islands off limits. But never for such a long time as for Leonardo DiCaprio’s Paradise Lost.