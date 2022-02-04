Thailand, Maya Bay reopens after 3 years. Here’s how it is today

After three years, Thailand has reopened Maya Bay on the island of Ko Phi Phi Leh, the beach made famous by the 2000 film with Leonardo DiCaprio. The authorities had decided to close it because it was stormed by tourists, not always respectful of the delicate ecosystem.

However, there are new rules to be respected for those who want to go to this corner of paradise: first of all, the access of visitors to the spectacular bay enclosed by limestone rocks up to 100 meters high is limited, from 10 to 16, only to 300 people per hour. In addition, the hulls of tourists will have to stop at a pier located at the back of the island, so as not to damage the corals. Bathing and all water sports are also prohibited at the moment.

In a very clicked video on Instagram, travel blogger Jack Morris shows all the beauty of the bay after it reopens to tourists:

“Maya Bay is back in good condition”, explained the environment minister a few weeks ago Varawut Silpa-Archa announcing the reopening of the site closed since June 2018. In particular, corals have grown back in its waters, with beneficial consequences for the variety of aquatic fauna.

Maya Bay: a tropical Eden, difficult to reach

Maya Bay, which is an hour by boat from Phuket in the national park of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi, it’s a hard place to get to, but it’s worth the trip. Before closing due toovertourismand later due to the pandemic, it was one of Thailand’s major tourist attractions.

The rules for traveling to Thailand

From February 1st, international travelers will have to arrive in Thailand with a negative PCR test, be tested again upon entry and then take another test on the fifth day. Before the emergency, in 2019, Thailand had registered almost 40 million arrivals from abroad. The goal for this year is to reach 5 million.

