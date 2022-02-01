Thailand, stop to Bitcoin trading tax

There Thailand he has abandoned his own plans to levy a tax on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading and this made local traders breathe a sigh of relief.

The tax on Bitcoin trading in Thailand

As reported by the Financial Times, the idea was that of apply a 15% tax on crypto transactions but this option has raised a lot of controversy so much that the competent authorities have had to back down. However, traders are still required to declare capital gains from trading and mining activities.

However, there are certainly no easy times ahead for local traders. It was a week ago the news that one will soon be issued payment regulations with digital assets and this will obviously also affect cryptocurrencies. The purpose is to restrict the use of crypto payments which according to local authorities does not benefit the consumer. The will of continue to pursue financial innovation, for example by investing in the blockchain.

Taxes and cryptocurrencies

The topic of taxes and cryptocurrencies plagues investors around the world. Because it comes to a sector that is now more than 10 years oldie despite that it still is very deregulated.

In addition, the stakeholders argue that the imposition of taxes would hold back the development of the sector, a consideration that clashes with the legislators who instead see cryptocurrencies as a new source to access to replenish the coffers of the state.

In Italy, eg, cryptocurrencies are equated with foreign currency. Capital gains are taxed, with a 26% levy on amounts exceeding 51,000 euros.

In the United States instead, the approval of the Infrastructure Bill sparked a tough institutional battle. On the one hand, the Biden administration, which intends to know all crypto transactions precisely to tax them and finance its gigantic infrastructure plan, on the other hand, the operators of a decentralized sector to the point that identifying the broker it’s not always easy.

The balance obviously lies in the middle and it is impossible for a sector that has reached 3,000 billion in capitalization to escape the eyes of the taxman.