Thailand: ‘The Beach’ bay reopens after 3 years – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BANGKOK, 05 JAN – The Thai beach made famous by the film “The Beach” with Leonardo Di Caprio, Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Leh, reopened to the public two days after a closure of more than three years: a decision which had been taken by the Bangkok authorities to allow the ecosystem to regenerate after the damage caused by mass tourism.



“Maya Bay is back in good condition,” said Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-Archa announcing the reopening of the site, which has been closed since June 2018. In particular, corals have regrown in the waters of Maya Bay, with beneficial consequences for the variety. of aquatic fauna.



Access to the spectacular bay enclosed by limestone rocks up to 100 meters high will still be regulated. The restrictions include visitor limits per hour, and tourists’ hulls will have to stop at a dock located at the back of the island, so as not to damage the corals. Bathing will also be prohibited.



At the moment, due to the restrictions applied during the Covid emergency, tourist arrivals in Thailand are a small fraction compared to the almost 40 million a year before the pandemic.



A subsidized program that required tourists from a list of 63 countries to quarantine a single night in hotels was suspended on December 22 due to concerns caused by the Omicron variant, stifling the hopes of operators in the sector to exploit the high season in the bud. after two years on his knees.


