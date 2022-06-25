Thalía and her fun exercise routine to keep her figure, after 50

Thalia She has always been a case of cuteness, because not only has she stood out in music, but she has also become a brand new businesswoman, In addition to that, she can boast of leading a healthy lifestyle, which at 50 years of age has led her to show off an enviable figure.

Around the actress and singer, countless stories have emerged about her statuesque body, including the theory that she removed a rib, which even she herself taken as a joke and on more than one occasion she has explained that everything is due to her good nutrition and an exercise routine.

Therefore, in TimeX, We share the fun and dynamic exercise routine of the singer, where to have firm arms resort to elastic bands that emit lights in each movement, in addition to accompanying the movements with the fashionable music. And it is that, the former Timbiriche has always said that music moves her life.

How many times has the interpreter shown off her wasp waist and finally, revealed the secret of this one, and it’s not about removing your ribs, but simply hula hooping for 40 minutes. This helps tone muscles and decreases the waistline.

Dancing is another essential ingredient that helps burn calories and outline the figure, in addition to the fact that according to the protagonist of “María, La del Barrio” it is not necessary to have a choreography or very sophisticated steps, the joke is to do it for 40 or 50 minutes and the results will be seen.

Although, also the wife of Tommy Mottola alternate this with other more complex routines, which include exercises with free weight, body weight and machine, to work the upper and lower body.

Added to the exercise routine, do not forget drink water, eat protein and fiber-rich foodsas well as vitamins, in this way you can achieve the figure that is so desired.

Here we share another Thalía exercise routine in which you can invite your children: