Thalía boasts in networks her eccentric pizza with caviar

Thalia brags on social networks that eat pizza with caviar and asks his followers to tell him about their eccentricities, provoking a barrage of criticism and ridicule from many who say that they do not enjoy the same privileges and wealth to indulge in these luxuries.

Lately the singer has caused controversy among her fans due to everything she posts on her social networks, this time she decided to upload a photo of a slice of pizza covered with caviar with the hashtag #ThalyExcentricities.

“Tell me what yours are!” exclaimed the singer, hoping that her followers would share something similar with her and what they began to write to her was what they can eat on a daily basis.

“Tamale cakes”, “I put my instant soup in the micro”, “Bread with beans”, “I put Valentine sauce on the pizza”, were some of the “eccentricities” that his followers wrote.

While other Internet users expressed that his publication was in bad taste, because in some way he was humiliating people who do not have the resources to indulge in certain luxuries to eat “eccentricities”.

“Humiliating the brood”, “Wow. I’m sure all your followers can identify with you…with how cheap and super accessible caviar is,” some expressed.

A few weeks ago, she also became a trend for deforming her face and complaining to people who were talking about her double chin, when she herself expressed through a live broadcast that she had a “cannon double chin”.

“I don’t know about you, but with the pandemic and with these ‘smart’ phones, I’ve gotten a ‘cannon double chin.’

Given his concern expressed in said transmission, he asked for advice to correct that excess fat and skin that he feels hangs under his face, without having to go through the operating room.

“I don’t want any razor or anything yet, zero, no extra procedure. But there has to be some wonder machine or some treatment,” he said.

Read also: Amber Heard shows off Oonagh, her little daughter

afcl/rcr