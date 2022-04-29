Thalía bursts with joy when she sees her childhood idol like her on Instagram: “How incredible!”

John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Can you imagine that one of your fans starts following you on Instagram? Well, he felt an immense joy Thalia when he discovered that one of his childhood idols was liking his pictures, and he couldn’t help but share his happiness with the followers.

This is the former Romanian Olympic gymnast nadia comaneci, whom she always admired a lot as a child, when she also practiced this discipline. Who was going to tell the Thalita girl that years later they would be so close through social networks?

“My inner child is trembling with joy when she realizes that her childhood idol is following her! Nadia Comăneci has been one of the greatest sources of inspiration throughout my life for her discipline, precision, perseverance and enormous sacrifice to achieve be the great legend that he is,” said the singer and actress in their networks.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that through social networks, in this case Instagram, our worlds could come closer. Last night when I realized that she was following me and that she even left a few likes on my account, I I got extremely excited and almost picked up the phone to call my mother may she rest in peace, who would have screamed and jumped with me, understood what this means to me. How incredible!!! “Full circle” in this adventure called life! Nadia I love you sooooooo much! 💕🌹🤗 atte. La Niña Thalita”, she let him know.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

According to Thalía, as a child she had posters and photos of the gymnast, who at the 1976 Montreal Games entered sports history by being the first to obtain a grade of 10 in an exercise.

At these flattering words, Comaneci, now 60 years old, was very grateful. “Thalía, thank you for this beautiful message. Congratulations on your incredible career. Hugs to you and your family. I can’t wait to meet you,” said the athlete, who lives in the United States.

Continue reading the story

He even posted a video dancing to the rhythm of a Mexican song.

“Inspired by you song Thalía, my motivation for Monday,” wrote the Olympic champion.