Thalía faces severe health problems

Thalía would be having difficult days regarding her health. According to the actress Laura Zapata, her sister, the interpreter of Maria from the neighborhood She suffers from Lyme disease and said illness would be affecting her.

The iconic singer “is not in good health at all and would be having quite complicated days due to Lyme disease,” the newspaper wrote. The universal from Mexico. This disease was detected in the artist 13 years ago.

Zapata explained that despite the attempts that her sister has made to cope with this illness, her body is not responding well at all and the health of the interpreter of rampaging every day it is more affected.

Thalía is a much-loved artist for her music and for her time on soap operas like ‘María la del Barrio’. She suffers from Lyme disease. Photo: Instagram

“Sometimes it feels bad. She tells me ‘little sister I can’t get up, I’m dragging myself, but I force myself’. She is well disciplined, she has her gym at home and she tells me ‘I’m going to force myself, because I can’t move; My joints hurt, but I’m going to force myself,’” she told the media.

Zapata explained that “unfortunately” Thalía’s illness has no cure and revealed that her mother died with the same illness.

“It is a disease that has no cure, my mother died with Lyme, she took 27 or 30 pills, Thalía is carrying her disease, hopefully they will find a cure soon,” he added.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is spread through the bite of a type of tick. Lyme disease initially causes symptoms such as a skin rash, fever, headache, and fatigue. But if not treated early, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

In June 2020, Thalía confessed that during her youth she was diagnosed with this disease, but that the treatments she is undergoing have helped her feel better and that her condition does not worsen.

He also stressed that this disease was about to take his life, which made him change his way of thinking and now he enjoys every day he has: “Living with Lyme is surviving every minute,” he once said.