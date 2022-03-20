Thalía has a hidden talent, find out!

Thalia He has captivated his audience with his incredible musical singles, however, there is a talent that many still do not know and that we present to you here. The artist, who also became famous for her time in soap operas, shares a wide variety of posts on social networks about her life and what she does with her in her spare time.

Recently, the singer shared a video on her official Instagram account where a new artistic talent is observed, which she also shares with her 10-year-old son, Matthew Alexander.

In the audiovisual, the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” and her son can be seen as all artists of urban art. And it is that mother and son threw themselves into the Graffiti Museumwhere they made a colorful mural on a wall located in the neighborhood of Wynwood.

This was the result of Thalía’s graffiti. Photo: Instagram

Together with an urban artist from Miami Graffiti MuseumFloridaThalia and her son they grabbed cans of spray paint and got to work. The process of the colorful mural they made was shared through a video on their Instagram account.

“Art, expression, community, diversity and involution. When you love to express yourself through paintingguiding you by your concern and asking those who have walked the path and take their time teaching you, you feel an inexplicable burst of adrenaline“, wrote Thalia in his “post”.

Thalía showed off her son Matthew’s graffiti.

Photo: Instagram

The artist, who surprised her followers with this talent for urban art, said that this activity is something she shares with one of her children. “Now, if you explore the art of graffiti with your 10-year-old son, it is something unmatched. Thanks to @museumofgraffiti and @alankets for this incredible space and congratulations for the initiative. Go take a picture before they cover it up! Use the tag #ThaliaInGraffiti Send your photossssss!

This is how they painted the graffiti: