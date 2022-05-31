Thalía has health complications with her Lyme disease, says her sister Laura Zapata

In accordance with Laura Zapatasinger Thalia He is not in good health at all and would be having quite complicated days due to Lyme disease, which was detected 13 years ago.

The actress explained that, despite the attempts that her sister has made to cope with this illness, her body is not responding well and the health of the interpreter of “Arrasando” is more affected every day.

“Sometimes he feels bad, he tells me: ‘Little sister, I can’t get up, I’m dragging myself, but I have to.’ She is well disciplined, she has her gym at home and she tells me ‘I’m going to force myself, because I can’t move, my joints hurt, but I’m going to force myself’ ”he told the media, according to El Universal.

The beloved villain of soap operas such as “María la del barrio”, “La gata” and “Esmeralda”, explained that unfortunately Thalía’s illness has no cure and revealed that her mother died with the same condition.

”It is a disease that has no cure, my mother died with Lyme, she took 27 or 30 pills. Thalía is carrying her illness, hopefully they find a cure soon”he added.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is spread through the bite of one of several types of ticks. At first, it usually causes symptoms such as a skin rash, fever, headache, and fatigue. But if not treated early, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

In June 2020, Thalía confessed that during her youth she was diagnosed with this disease, but the treatments she is undergoing have helped her feel better and that her condition does not worsen. Also, she highlighted that this disease was about to take his lifewhich made him change his way of thinking and now I enjoy every day he has: “Living with Lyme is surviving every minute.”