Thalía is criticized for abusing botox

Despite being one of the most beautiful artists in the industry, Thalía has been the victim of various criticisms for her physical appearance. However, she has not let these comments affect her, so she continues to share through her social networks how she maintains her delicate beauty. A photo recently posted on her account from Instagram by the 50-year-old singer, has revived the controversy, with which users assure that she abuses facial retouching and the use of botox because in the picture she is seen with a swollen face. In the photo, she is accompanied by her dog and she is wearing casual clothes with her hair pulled back and light makeup.

Although the photo has received favorable comments from its followers, there are also those who criticize it and point out that it no longer resembles the ones that appeared in soap operas. Recently, the artist also shared a video where she showed how she was undergoing a facial muscle adjustment treatment. The singer has never denied that she resorts to aesthetic treatments to look better, and it is one of the reasons why she is the target of somewhat hurtful comments.

botox abuse

On his Instagram account, Thalia She was splendid while doing her exercise routines with her pet. However, she was surprised that her face looked a bit swollen, which gave rise to fan speculation about botox abuse. Although she was smiling, the swelling that she can see is evident.

The Mexican singer has not said anything about it, but the comments have put her in the eye of the storm. “You already got botox, just don’t exaggerate” “What happened to my beautiful Thalía’s face?” “She looks like Lyn May” “Why does she look so weird?” were some of the comments posted by her followers. The memes also appeared with the comparisons made by users by insinuating the singer’s resemblance to the famous Mexican star, Lyn May.

It is worth mentioning that the businesswoman is in charge of “Thalia Sodi”, which sells various products. Perfumes, candles, cups, quilts, pens, necklaces, rings and notebooks are some of the items that it sells.