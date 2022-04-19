Entertainment

Thalía is criticized for abusing botox

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Despite being one of the most beautiful artists in the industry, Thalía has been the victim of various criticisms for her physical appearance. However, she has not let these comments affect her, so she continues to share through her social networks how she maintains her delicate beauty. A photo recently posted on her account from Instagram by the 50-year-old singer, has revived the controversy, with which users assure that she abuses facial retouching and the use of botox because in the picture she is seen with a swollen face. In the photo, she is accompanied by her dog and she is wearing casual clothes with her hair pulled back and light makeup.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio were all disaster at their first Perrísimas concert

3 mins ago

Outer Range and why watch the best science fiction series of the year

5 mins ago

Drake goes viral with a photo of Taylor Swift

7 mins ago

The explanation of the photograph of Arjona while he is with the Civil Guard of Spain – Prensa Libre

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button