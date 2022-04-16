Thalía is criticized for making excessive use of botox and facial fillers

Although Thalía has distinguished herself as one of the best preserved faces in the entertainment world, in recent months the 50-year-old singer has been criticized for her physical appearance.

Many users of social networks have pointed out that the actress has also looked different for a couple of months, even many say that Thalía has begun to abuse facial fillers and botox.

According to her followers, Thalía is abusing Botox. Instagram

It has been a recent photo that he has posted on his Instagram that has revived the controversy since he looks with a swollen face.

In the image, in which one of her dogs also appears, the singer wears a casual look that includes neon green leggings, a sweater of the same color and tennis shoes. In addition, she has her hair up and not a drop of makeup.

Although the photo has decided positive comments from her followers, there are also those who attack her, since they point out that her face no longer resembles the one she had when she starred in soap operas.

Recently the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” posted a video where she is undergoing a facial “muscle accommodation” treatment.