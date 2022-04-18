Thalía is raining criticism for her physical change, apparently she would be using botox

The Mexican actress, singer and businesswoman Thalía He is the center of criticism after he posed with his dog in a gym. The artist is seen dressed in sportswear, but in this case he can’t even open his eyes, apparently due to too much Botox.

the protagonist of “Marimar”, “María la del barrio” and “María Mercedes”, who reached her 50th birthday, she continues to be an example of beauty for her athletic body and her angelic face, which has earned him not only to star in various soap operas but to be the visible face of different brands such as the Kmart supermarket chain, the Jacob & Co jewelry store, the Hershey’s company, the Carol’s Daughter beauty products company, the Dr Pepper soft drink company (2001) and the Victoria’s Secret lingerie company (2005), among many others.

The artist, in addition to standing out for participating in humanitarian campaigns, he has also done so through his musical career in which he has sold more than 25 million records as a soloist, For this and other reasons, the artist is always at the center of attention of the people who follow her.

Although Thalía has not given statements stating that she is using Botox, there are several followers who assure that she looks this way due to excess of the substance.

Know the photograph of Thalía that sparked the controversy

With more than 19 million followers, Thalía is one of the most famous artists in Mexico, who after posting this image had quite strong comments from his followers, in which many ask him not to apply anything else.

“Her face was so angelic, it doesn’t look like the Thalía of the soap operas”, “Since I was a child, I always compared you to other women from the show business and said, nobody prettier than Thalia, her angelic face and without surgeries or touch-ups… .. But since you did the treatment on your face, your face is no longer the same”, “What happened to my beautiful Thalia’s face” and “You are too beautiful to damage your face by applying things” are some of the comments on social networks.