Thalía Lyme disease: the singer would be suffering from severe pain and difficult times | Famous
According to Laura Zapatahalf-sister of the 50-year-old artist, there are times when the actress has difficult days before this disease that is transmitted by ticksaccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Laura Zapata details Thalia’s state of health
The soap opera villain said that her famous sister has shared with her the discomforts she usually goes through due to the illness she contracted at the end of 2007, as Thalía announced at the time.
“Sometimes it feels bad”revealed Laura Zapata in statements presented in Today This Monday, May 30.
“She is well disciplined, she has her gym at home and she tells me: ‘I’m going to force myself, because i can’t movemy joints hurt, but I’m going to force myself, “he narrated about what Thalía has told him.
“It’s a disease that has no cure,” he continued, ” my mom died with lymeI was taking 27 or 30 pills.”
According to the testimony of the actress, the interpreter of ‘Arrasando’ tries to lead a normal life despite the pain she usually suffers.
“When you are a mother and you have children, you seem to take second place and also she takes great care of herselfShe’s gorgeous,” she concluded.
Thalía has not recently mentioned, through her social networks or an interview, what her current state of health is.
What is Thalía’s Lyme disease?
At the end of 2007, Thalía contracted the disease while exercising around her home, located in a wooded area of New York.
Deer, squirrels and birds abound there, animals that carry ticks and who are the transmitters of Lyme disease.
According to the American Lyme Disease Foundation, the disease manifests itself in a “multi-inflammatory” manner. affects the skin and “It spreads to the joints and nervous system.”
According to the CDC, the most common symptoms are fever, muscle and joint aches, headache, chills, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.
In April 2019, Thalía said she was “in remission” of the disease after having taken up to 49 medications to deal with it.
Other celebrities who have said they suffer from it are: Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Alec Baldwin and even former President George W. Bush.