Thalía proclaims herself Bad Bunny’s first love, for this reason

Since the night of May 5, fans of bad bunny were able to listen to his latest album “A summer without you”, which has enchanted him for its Caribbean rhythm as well as for the multiple references to pop culture that his songs have where he names personalities such as Zendaya, RBD, Aventura, Niurka and Alejandro Sanz.

Just as Thalía’s fans apparently also discovered that the protagonist of “María de Barrio” was also named after the bad bunny, in her single “Titi asked me.”

“I really like the Gabrielas, the Patricias, the Nicolles, the Sofías, my first girlfriend in kindergarten, María, and my first love was called Thalia“, is heard in the verse of the third song of the Puerto Rican’s new album.

Given this coincidence in the lyrics of Benito’s song, Like J Balvin and Karol G, Tommy Mottola’s wife has joined the congratulations for the latest reggaeton premiere and has shared funny Instagram stories where he calls himself Bad Bunny’s first love.

Without a doubt, the bad bunny has triumphed again with “A summer without you” since in less than 24 hours of its release It is number one on Spotify and Apple Music.