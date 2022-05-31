Thalía raises the temperature with this close-up in a swimsuit

Thalia She is very active on her social networks, especially on her Instagram account where she has more than 19 million followers. Each one of her posts always generates an impact. A few days ago, the Mexican singer published a retro video of Marimar that was even commented on by Mon Laferte. “I love Marimar!” she wrote to him.

This weekend, Thalia He also remembered his mother, Doña Yolanda Miranda Mange, who passed away 11 years ago. Undoubtedly, this date will be marked forever in the heart of the artist. “Love you! I miss you! I miss you! ”, Wrote the also actress along with a picture of her where she is seen hugging her mother.

Thalía and her mother, Doña Yolanda Miranda Mange. Source: Instagram @thalia

Let us remember that a week ago Laura Zapata’s grandmother was hospitalized and Thalia, who is 104 years old. The old woman had some complications derived from her illness. They are even asking for prayers and blood donors through social media.

Thalia sunbathing. Source: Instagram @thalia

In the last hours, Thalia shared an image where she is seen lying on a towel with white and light blue stripes. “Sunday fun day. Finally the sun came out ”she wrote in her post in which she wore a two-piece swimsuit in red. In addition, she accompanied her look with her hair pulled back and a silver diamond necklace with a figure of a grunge style doll.

The publication of Instagram exceeded 64,000 likes and 800 comments. Tommy Mottola, her husband, was one of the first to comment and left fire and star emojis. “What happened to Marimar that she is even more beautiful and young??” and “Every day more beautiful” were just some of the hundreds of messages she received.