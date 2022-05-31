Entertainment

Thalía raises the temperature with this close-up in a swimsuit

Thalia She is very active on her social networks, especially on her Instagram account where she has more than 19 million followers. Each one of her posts always generates an impact. A few days ago, the Mexican singer published a retro video of Marimar that was even commented on by Mon Laferte. “I love Marimar!” she wrote to him.

This weekend, Thalia He also remembered his mother, Doña Yolanda Miranda Mange, who passed away 11 years ago. Undoubtedly, this date will be marked forever in the heart of the artist. “Love you! I miss you! I miss you! ”, Wrote the also actress along with a picture of her where she is seen hugging her mother.

