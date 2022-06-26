Thalía said goodbye to her grandmother: Laura Zapata narrates the last moments of Doña Eva Mange | Famous
Laura Zapata attended the press outside the place where Mrs. Eva Mange Márquez, who died on June 24 of a “natural death”, was held, to thank them for the signs of affection and shared that passed away in his arms.
” She left full of love, she left in my armsleft in the arms of my son Patricio too, very happy, very happy, very full of love and accompanied as I know she would have wanted it,” she told the media on the afternoon of this Saturday, June 25.
The 65-year-old actress said she was “satisfied to have complied with her until the last moment” because she was like her mother: “Since I was three years old I was with her, she with me, and for me it is an honor to have fired her in this moment of transcendence into the light”.
Doña Eva suffered mistreatment in the asylum where she lived until January 2021, when Laura decided to get her out and took on the task of having her grandmother heal the enormous bedsores, which affected her health. “I’m happy for her because he stopped suffering, his body was very tired because it already hurt,” she added, her voice cracking.
Laura will fulfill her grandmother’s wish to be cremated, Well, according to what she said, Doña Eva “did not want to be buried, because she said she was afraid of being alone in the dark.” For now, the actress will keep her ashes, while she decides if she will take them to the city of La Paz, Baja California, where she was originally from, or if they will rest in Mexico City.
Doña Eva’s last breath was for Laura Zapata
On Thursday, June 23, Laura decided to hospitalize her grandmother because she noticed an “imbalance in her heart rate, in her oxygenation.”
The actress shared that Doña Eva died in her arms and his last words were “Laura Zapata”.
“I gave [su] blessing, I gave him kisses, I closed his eyes. It is a very difficult moment, very strong that someone you love expires in your arms, but you also say go with God, go to the light, to your transcendence, go ahead, fly high and may God bless you and receive you in his holy glory with arms wide open,” she shared on the verge of tears.
Thalía said goodbye to doña Eva
The telenovela villain shared that her sister Thalía was on the lookout for her grandmother and managed to say goodbye from her through a phone call.
“Of course I told Thalía, of course she was in contact with me […] I put her on speakerphone and she said some very nice words to our grandmother and well, when my grandmother expired she was also informed”.
Zapata stressed that “I don’t know if he’s going to come, I don’t know anything”Well, Thalía lives in New York.
He asked the media to respect the moment and not focus on the singer’s absence: “If I wanted this farewell to my grandmother not to become ‘yes she will come or she will not come’ […] Respect for my grandmother, for Mrs. Eva Mange Márquez, who stays in that I am saying goodbye to a great human being, to ‘La Perla de La Paz’, who has been the treasure of my life,” he said on the verge of tears .
Laura Zapata will continue with the legal process against asylum
The also singer warned that she will not abort the legal process initiated against the nursing home Le Grand Senior Livingfor the mistreatment they gave Doña Eva.
“Now with more desire and with more time because before I was really very busy with her, of course […] Unfortunately I did not manage to cure all the sores, he still left with such a small one, but well, that is how God decided it and may my grandmother find the light”.
He ended the meeting with the press by thanking the displays of affection and urged the public to show love to their loved ones.
“You have to love, you have to love, you have to embrace life and your loved ones, you don’t have to abandon your old ones and you have to embrace them because inevitably at some point they go. I will feel her absence, but I have her in my heart And as I told her, granny, you leave but you stay in my body, in my blood, in my veins, “he concluded with a broken voice.